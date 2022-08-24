PSG superstar Lionel Messi enjoys luxurious meal with wife Antonella Roccuzzo and kids after stunning display against Lille 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ace Lionel Messi enjoyed a lavish yet serene lunch with his wife Antonella Roccuzzo and three sons Mateo, Thiago, and Ciro in Paris.

Having left Barcelona after 17 trophy-laden seasons, Lionel Messi struggled to find his footing in his debut season at Paris. Messi scored only 11 goals for the club in 34 games across competitions, which, by his inhuman standards, was pretty poor. Luckily for PSG supporters, Messi has seemingly vouched to turn his fortunes around this season, with him emerging as one of their standout performers in the last couple of weeks.

On Sunday night (August 21), the Argentine maverick scored once and provided an assist as Paris Saint-Germain bagged an emphatic 7-1 win over Lille in Ligue 1. After his impressive display, he took his family out for a luxurious lunch in Paris. Giving his followers a glimpse of the beautiful lunch he shared with his family, Lionel Messi posted on Instagram:

Messi, who scored six goals in 26 Ligue 1 games last season, already has three league goals to his name in as many games this season. The Argentinian superstar will look to extend his purple patch when they take on Monaco in the French top-flight this Sunday (August 28).

PSG boss Christophe Galtier the reason behind impressive Lionel Messi turnaround

Mauricio Pochettino had his moments in charge of PSG, but the former Tottenham Hotspur boss failed to bring the best out of Messi over the course of the 2021-22 season. His successor, Christophe Galtier, has taken steps in the right direction to do so this season.

He has allowed Messi the freedom to fully express himself. Deployed in the hole behind Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, Messi can not only happily carry the ball forward, but he can also drop deep to help the midfield. Depending on the opposition, Galtier can tweak Messi’s role as he sees fit.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has also looked more in sync with Neymar and Mbappe this season, with the trio immaculately reading each others’ movements. If they maintain this, it could be incredibly difficult for defenders to keep them from making a devastating impact in the Champions League this season.

