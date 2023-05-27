PSG superstar Lionel Messi equals record held by Barcelona legend as PSG secure Ligue 1 title

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi equalled Barcelona legend Dani Alves' record as the most decorated player in football history. They both have now won 43 trophies in their club career.

The Parisians won the Ligue 1 title for the 11th time following a 1-1 draw at Strasbourg in the league on Saturday (May 27). Messi scored in the 59th minute for Christophe Galtier's team.

The Argentine's trophy cabinet keeps embellished. He has won the FIFA World Cup and Copa America once, UEFA Champions League thrice, FIFA Club World Cup thrice, La Liga ten times, Ligue 1 twice, UEFA Super Cup thrice, Copa del Reys seven times, Ssupercopa de Espana eight times, French Super Cup once and Finalissima once.

Messi played a starring role in PSG's Ligue 1 triumph this season. He has scored 16 goals and provided as many assists in 31 appearances this term.

PSG superstar Lionel Messi pays heartfelt tributes to outgoing Barcelona legends

Two of Lionel Messi's former Barcelona teammates, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, will leave the Blaugrana this season. Busquets has been an one-club man since making his 2008 debut.

Alba, meanwhile, has been stalwart since his 2012 summer move from Valencia. The two veterans leaving the club is an emotional affair. PSG's Messi penned a message for Alba on Instagram:

"You were more than a teammate, a true accomplice on the pitch. ... And how nice it is to also be able to enjoy how well we get along personally. You know that I always wish you the best and also your family. I hope your new stage continues to bring you much success and joy. Thanks for everything, Jordi. A big hug!"

He previously wished Busquets for his future, posting on Instagram:

"On the field, always with the 5, but in reality as a player, and as a person, you are a 10, Busi. I wish you the best in your new stage and always, both to you and to your entire family," Messi added.

"Thank you for what's on and off the field, there were so many moments we spent together, many good ones and some also complicated ones... They will remain forever! Big hug."

Barcelona have reportedly invited Lionel Messi to join the two players' farewell party. The Blaugrana are also keen on bringing Messi back to the Camp Nou in the summer once his PSG deal expires.

