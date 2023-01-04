PSG superstar Lionel Messi greets Neymar and other teammates as he receives guard of honour after 2022 FIFA World Cup win

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Lionel Messi received a hero's welcome from Neymar and other teammates as he returned to the Parc des Princes after winning the FIFA World Cup.

Messi, 35, finally got his hands on the World Cup trophy after Argentina secured a memorable 4-2 penalty shootout victory over France in the final.

The iconic attacker was on the scoresheet twice in the regulation time 3-3 draw between the two nations and struck from the spot in the shootout.

He also won the Golden Ball (the tournament's best player), after scoring seven goals and contributing three assists.

Lionel Messi spent days later in Argentina celebrating but has now returned to PSG as he concentrates on club football.

His Parisian teammates gave him a guard of honor, including Neymar, who suffered a heartbreaking exit from the FIFA World Cup in the quarterfinals.

The Argentine exchanged pleasantries with teammates and received an award at the end of the Guard of Honor as PSG heralded the return of the World Cup winner.

Lionel Messi may feature in PSG's next fixture on Friday (January 6) when they face LB Châteauroux in the French Cup Round of 64.

He has been in scintillating form this season, scoring 12 goals and providing 14 assists in 19 appearances across competitions.

Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller is excited to face PSG trio Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe

Muller comments on facing the PSG front three.

PSG have a tantalizing UEFA Champions League last-16 tie with Bayern Munich on the horizon.

The two European heavyweights are set to clash on February 14 at the Parc des Princes, with the reverse fixture on March 8 at the Allianz Arena.

German attacker Muller knows all about playing against the Parisians' having been part of the Bayern team that beat the French giants in the 2020 Champions League final.

He is excited to play against Christophe Galtier's side, saying (via AS):

“I am very excited. Last year, we were eliminated too early for my liking, and this year we want to do better. It goes without saying that the Champions League is important for Bayern for many reasons. It is clear that our rival in the round of 16, PSG, is a tough nut."

Muller then discussed the prospect of facing PSG's Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe.

He claimed that not even the impressive attacking trio will look forward to facing the Bavarians despite all three being in superb form:

“But I still don’t know of any team in the world that likes to play against Bayern. Not even with Messi, Mbappé and Neymar in excellent shape, as has been seen recently in the World Cup.”

