PSG superstar Lionel Messi leads the way in Europe's top 5 leagues in key attacking stat 

Lionel Messi did not have the best debut season at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) by his usual standards but the Argentine maestro is turning things around.

According to Squawka, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is the leading assist provider in Europe's top five leagues during the 2022 calendar year. As per the football statistics website, Messi has created a total of 12 goals in Ligue 1 in 2022, of which two have been this season.

Last summer, Messi parted ways with Spanish giants Barcelona on a free transfer and made his switch to PSG. However, the Argentine could not quite carry his form from Spain to France and had an underwhelming debut season at the Parc des Princes.

His form has seen drastic improvement since the turn of 2022 as he leads all of Europe's top five leagues in terms of assists.

PSG have started life under their new manager, Christophe Galtier, extremely well, with their star players firing on all cylinders.

Squawka @Squawka Lionel Messi's game by numbers vs. Lille:



76 touches

6 touches in opp. box

4 duels won

4 accurate long balls

2 take-ons

2 shots on target

1 goal

1 assist



He has provided more assists than any other player in Europe's top five leagues in 2022 (12). 🪄 Lionel Messi's game by numbers vs. Lille:76 touches6 touches in opp. box4 duels won 4 accurate long balls 2 take-ons 2 shots on target1 goal 1 assistHe has provided more assists than any other player in Europe's top five leagues in 2022 (12). 🪄 https://t.co/Dwzv0reBsv

Lionel Messi has scored four goals and provided two assists in four games across all competitions so far this campaign.

Neymar, who has seen his stock fall over the past couple of years, has been on fire this season. The Brazilian international has scored seven goals and provided six assists in four games so far.

Kylian Mbappe missed the first two games but has returned to the team in style with four goals to his name in two games.

With the kind of devastating form PSG have been in under the stewardship of Galtier, they could absolutely wreck havoc in the Champions League this time out. The Ligue 1 champions have scored 21 goals in four games so far this season, conceding just three in the process.

Lionel Messi's first season at PSG saw him miss out on a Ballon d'Or nomination

SK10 𓃵 @SK10Football You can't because there's only one Leo Messi You can't because there's only one Leo Messi🐐 https://t.co/94huS8Wzoj

Lionel Messi has not been named on the 30-man Ballon d'Or shortlist this time out following his underwhelming debut season in PSG colors.

For the first time since 2005, the Argentine maestro, who is a seven-time winner of the most prestigious individual award in world football, has missed out on the nomination.

The former Barcelona superstar scored just 11 goals and produced 15 assists in 34 games across all competitions last time out.

The Argentine superstar also missed a total of 11 games for the French giants during his first season due to injuries and illness. Alongside the Argentine, Neymar was also snubbed from the list after a disappointing injury-stricken campaign.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Yasho Amonkar