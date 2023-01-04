PSG superstar Lionel Messi named IFFHS Men’s World's Best Player of 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi has been crowned the 'World's Best Player' for 2022 by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS). The Argentine has emerged victorious after enjoying an exceptional year with both club and country.

It was a convincing triumph for the former Barcelona captain who totally dominated the points in the race for the accolade. He came out on top with a whopping 275 points, leaving his club teammate Kylian Mbappe in second position with 35 points.

All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 @AlbicelesteTalk Leo Messi has been named as IFFHS best player of 2022 Leo Messi has been named as IFFHS best player of 2022 🐐🇦🇷 https://t.co/4V4fo0ULqC

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema occupied the third position with 30 points. Meanwhile, Luka Modric came fourth with 15 points and Erling Haaland fifth with five points.

It wouldn't be far-fetched to say that 2022 has been the brightest year of Lionel Messi's career so far. The Argentine bounced back from a slow start to life at PSG to reclaim his position as the number-one footballer on the planet.

The forward first managed to win the Ligue 1 title with the French giants in April. He then led Argentina to claim the Copa Finalissma against Italy in June, recording two assists while being named the 'Man of the Match'.

The Argentine had a dream start to the 2022-23 campaign as he claimed the French Super Cup with PSG after scoring once in a 4-0 victory over Nantes in July.

Messi followed it up with a series of scintillating performances for the Ligue 1 giants. The Argentine registered 12 goals and 14 assists in 19 games across all competitions before the World Cup break.

At the World Cup, Messi cemented his status as the greatest player in history as he led his nation to claim the prestigious trophy in Qatar. He contributed an impressive seven goals and three assists in seven games and won the 'Golden ball'

Robert Lewandowski tips Lionel Messi to win 2023 Ballon d'Or ahead of PSG teammate

Lionel Messi has now won it all in football.

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has admitted that Lionel Messi is the favorite to win the Ballon d'Or award in 2023 following his heroics at the World Cup. The Polish forward has tipped the Argentine to beat PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe to the accolade. He said (via GOAL):

"There is maybe one more player who plays for the same club [Kylian Mbappe] but there is only one World Cup that decides who is going to win it this season and Leo is now in the top position for sure because of what he has achieved which means everything to him. He now can enjoy it."

The Argentine has returned to the Parc des Princes after his extended break following the World Cup. He is expected to feature in the Parisians' Ligue 1 fixture against Angers next week.

Poll : 0 votes