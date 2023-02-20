PSG superstar Lionel Messi posts jubilant message after scoring matchwinning goal in 4-3 win over Lille

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi recently took to social media to send a jubilant message. Messi scored the winner for his team with an injury-time free kick during the Ligue 1 4-3 win against LOSC Lille on Sunday, 19 February.

The clash at the Parc des Princes was a back-and-forth affair. While Kylian Mbappe and Neymar gave the Parisians a healthy lead early in the game, goals from Bafode Diakite, Jonathan David and Jonathan Bamba saw Christophe Galtier's side trail 3-2 by 69 minutes.

Mbappe equalized in the 87th minute before Messi scored the winner in added time. The Argentine superstar took to social media to post a celebratory image and captioned it:

"Vamoooosss!!!"

PSG defender Sergio Ramos had nothing but praise for Messi as he said after the match:

“I am not surprised anymore, because Messi with Barcelona used to decide matches as he did today, I am happy that he is in my team now.”

Lionel Messi has now scored 16 goals and has provided 14 assists in 27 games across competitions. He has scored 11 goals in Ligue 1 this campaign.

Thierry Henry made an interesting claim about PSG superstar Lionel Messi

Paris Saint-Germain v FC Bayern München: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Lionel Messi and Thierry Henry used to be teammates during their time together playing for Barcelona. Henry claimed that Messi is the most dangerous player on the pitch for PSG.

However, he mentioned that the onus is upon the teammates to understand Messi's movements and play him accordingly. Henry told Prime Video Sport France:

“There are somethings that can’t be changed. Leo Messi has always played football his way even when I was with him at Barca. He walks on the pitch but he is the most dangerous. It’s left for the other players to understand him.”

The Parisians will return to action on February 26 as they take on Olympique de Marseille in a Ligue 1 away clash.

