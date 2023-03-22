PSG superstar Lionel Messi receives stunning proposal worth nearly €200m to return to Barcelona: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi has reportedly been presented with a jaw-dropping offer to rejoin his old team Barcelona. According to Catalan outlet El Nacional, the La Liga giants have made an offer worth €200 million to bring the Argentine back to Camp Nou.

Following his shocking exit from the Spanish side at the end of the 2020-21 season, the 35-year-old has had a difficult time in the French capital. He had a poor 2021-22 season by his lofty standards, scoring just 11 goals and providing 15 assists. He has had a much better second campaign, already bettering his previous year's tally with 18 goals and 17 assists.

Messi has failed to help PSG achieve their main goal of lifting the Champions League, despite forming a formidable partnership with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. PSG failed to get past the Round of 16 in the 2021-22 and 2022-23 editions, falling to Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, respectively.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has displayed a serious interest in bringing the club legend back. Messi's contract with PSG is set to expire over the summer and the Blaugrana are prepared to offer him a massive contract to entice him.

However, it is interesting to note that the current La Liga leaders have made such a massive offer despite their well-known financial struggles. To counter this, the report adds that Barcelona have decided to use a loophole similar to the one they used with Dani Alves.

The club has offered Messi a two-year contract which will pay him the minimum wage. However, the forward will receive all the merchandising income generated by him, a figure that could be in the range of €200 million.

It remains to be seen where Messi's future lies, given reports of offers from MLS side Inter Miami and multiple Saudi Arabian clubs.

Boos from fans could push Lionel Messi away from renewal: Reports

Lionel Messi could leave Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

Boos and jeers rained down as Lionel Messi took the field for Paris Saint-Germain against Rennes. After Les Parisiens succumbed to a 2-0 defeat at the Parc des Princes, the Argentine superstar was subject to more disapproval from the fans as he left the field without greeting the supporters.

A report from Catalan outlet El Nacional said that the 35-year-old was upset with the fans' reaction. With his contract with PSG set to expire over the upcoming summer, it seems unlikely that he will extend his stay in the French capital.

