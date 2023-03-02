PSG superstar Lionel Messi receives a threatening message after gunmen attack his family's store in Argentina

In a shocking turn of events, gunmen left a threatening message for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi after attacking a supermarket owned by his wife, Antonella Roccuzzo’s family. The news was confirmed by Rosario police on Thursday (March 2).

The act of violence took place in Rosario, Argentina, where Lionel Messi grew up. Two men on a motorbike were seen on CCTV approaching the Supermercado Unico before one of them opened fire on metal shutters above the windows and door.

According to Rosario 3, around 14 shots were fired before the men left a cryptic note on a piece of cardboard, which was found on a bag of charcoal:

“Messi we are waiting for you, Javkin is also a drug trafficker, he is not going to take care of you.”

Fortunately, nobody was hurt in the process but damage was done to the store. Neither Lionel Messi nor his wife Antonella Roccuzzo were present at the time of the incident.

The supermarket is reportedly owned by Roccuzzo's family and managed by one of her cousins. Rumors circulating online are that this was an attempt to extort money from Messi and his family.

The note also addressed Pablo Javkin, the mayor of Rosario. Following the incident, he tweeted:

"Rosario is 300km [from Buenos Aires], it is near. We want to get all the resources against crime that Argentina has to take care of us, to protect this city that gives the country glory and science, countryside and art, federalism and union."

The Criminal Investigation Agency have taken over the case for now.

Messi and his wife don't live in Rosario but the couple were born and raised there. They married in 2017 and have had three kids together: Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro. The couple currently lives in Paris following Lionel Messi's move to PSG in 2021 from Barcelona.

