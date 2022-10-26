PSG superstar Lionel Messi reportedly stopped talking to ex-Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola after team selection argument

According to a 2020 report from MARCA, as reported by The Sun, current Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi stopped talking to former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola after disputes over team selection.

During Guardiola's last season (2011-12) in charge of the Catalan club, the Spanish tactician decided to bench Messi for an away clash against Real Sociedad. The decision didn't sit well with the Argentine and he didn't talk to Guardiola for a while.

Furthermore, Messi was also unhappy with Guardiola's decision to play Cristian Tello and Isaac Cuenca in crucial games against Chelsea and Real Madrid.

To add to that, Messi wanted more freedom on the pitch for himself, which Guardiola was unable to give him.

Football journalist Ian McGarry spoke about the incident (via The Daily Star):

"Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi dictate where they play and how they play. And that's where he fell out with Messi when he was at Barcelona, because Messi was demanding too much from Guardiola regarding his role.

"He wanted to change his role in the team, and Guardiola wasn't prepared to be dictated to by Messi. There was a period of fractious relationship which was finally amended by an intermediary."

Messi and Guardiola formed a formidable relationship at Barcelona as they won 14 major trophies together. However, the Argentine said in 2015 that he no longer shared a close bond with the Spaniard since Guardiola left for Bayern Munich and later Manchester City.

Current PSG and former Barcelona forward Messi said (via The Sun):

"We had a great time when Pep was here. We won a lot of titles and I grew a lot – that was the time when I grew most as a footballer. We had a fantastic relationship when he was here. I have seen him a few times since he left, but we don’t have any kind of relationship now."

Former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola shared his first impression of current PSG superstar Lionel Messi

PSG superstar Lionel Messi and former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola now have a good relationship.

Former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola also shared his first impression of current PSG superstar Lionel Messi. Guardiola told Catalunya Radio:

"I had already been told by someone from the squad that there was a very good player in the squad. They told me that he was very young but scored many goals and he was very good. I did not know him and one day I saw him and his father at a Nike store.

"I saw him, he looked small and shy and I thought: 'Is this one as good as they say?' We started preseason in Scotland, we won 6-1, 5-0 and he would score three goals a game for you. I thought that, with him, we would win everything."

