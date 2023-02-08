PSG superstar Lionel Messi's camp release statement after his brother's controversial claim on Barcelona 

Lionel Messi's camp have released a statement after his bother Matias' comments went viral on social media. They have distanced themselves from Matias and claimed that it's a personal opinion and does not reflect the thoughts of the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner.

Matias said that Messi would only return to Barcelona if there were massive changes at the Camp Nou, including a new president. He also took shots at the fans and added that there were no protests against Joan Laporta as he labelled them as traitors.

In a statement released via Toni Juanmartí, Messi's camp has distanced themselves from Matias' comments. Barcelona are also unwilling to comment on the viral clip. The tweet from Juanmartí read:

"Messi's environment points out that Matias' words are solely a personal opinion that does not have to coincide with other members close to the player. Barca is 'surprised' and assures that they do not want to comment on anything."

What did Matias Messi say about Lionel Messi and Barcelona?

Matias Messi claimed that the chances of Lionel Messi heading back to Barcelona were slim. He added that the fans were traitors for not protesting against the release of the Argentine star and believed that the only way the PSG star would return was if there were changes at the club at the board.

In the viral clip on Twitch, Matias was heard saying:

"I have a SPORT clip that says 'Messi should return to Barcelona,' and I said 'hahahaha, we are not going back to Barcelona', and if we do, we are going to do a good cleaning. Among them, kick out Joan Laporta. People (in Barcelona) did not support him. They should have gone out for a protest or something. Let Laporta leave and Messi stay. The Spanish are traitors. I'm telling this because I want it to come out of our guts."

Barcelona are keen to bring Lionel Messi back to the Camp Nou and are keeping tabs on his contract talks at PSG. The Argentine could become a free agent in the summer if he does not agree a new deal and the Ligue1 side do not trigger the one-year extension.

