PSG superstar Lionel Messi's free kick against Nice adjudged Ligue 1 goal of the month for October

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi saw yet another feather added to his cap as his sublime free-kick goal against Nice was voted the Ligue 1 goal of the month for October.

Messi has been in rich form in Ligue 1 this season and has left last season's woes behind him. He has scored seven goals in 13 games this term and leads the league in terms of assists, setting up 10 goals for his teammates.

Lionel Messi scored the opening goal of PSG's home game against Nice on Matchday 9 of Ligue 1 in the 29th minute of the game. He was fouled by Nice defender Dante which led to PSG being awarded a free kick right on the edge of the box.

The free kick was in a very good position, and Lionel Messi stepped up to take it. He rolled back the years as he brilliantly curled the ball into the back of the net with a trademark left-footed shot.

PSG took a one-goal lead which was canceled out by Nice in the 47th minute but Kylian Mbappe scored in the 83rd minute to help the reigning champions record a 2-1 win.

Messi scored two goals and picked up three assists in his next four games for the club. He also reached double-digits in goals and assists across all competitions thanks to his goalscoring form.

PSG star Lionel Messi continued his fine form in the international break as he scored and assisted in Argentina's World Cup warm-up against UAE on Wednesday

Lionel Messi is all set to star for Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He has hit a purple patch this season and fans have high hopes for the 35-year-old to perform brilliantly at the main event.

He was included in the starting lineup for Argentina's friendly game against UAE on Wednesday, 16 November. He looked sharp in that game and picked up an assist for the opening goal of the game and scored late in the first half. Interestingly, both the assist and goal came from his weaker foot.

Messi has hit top form with the national team this year and has scored 11 goals in seven appearances for La Albiceleste in 2022. This will be Messi's fifth and final appearance at the main event. Only the World Cup trophy has eluded Messi throughout his career and he will be looking to lift the prestigious trophy this time.

Given his fine form, we expect him to lead Argentina from the front and might even see the PSG star curl in a few free kicks in the World Cup as well.

