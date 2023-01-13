PSG superstar Lionel Messi's incredible touch and control in warm-up session goes viral (WATCH) 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi's sensational first touch was on display in the warm-up prior to the Parisians' Ligue 1 fixture against Angers on January 11. Footage of the World Cup winner's exceptional control has gone viral on Twitter.

A video of Lionel Messi's touch and control can be seen below:

PSG secured a 2-0 victory over Angers in the French top tier on 11 January. The fixture saw World Cup winner Lionel Messi's return to club football following extravagant celebrations in Argentina.

Hugo Ekitike opened the scoring within five minutes for the Parisians, with Lionel Messi involved in the build-up to the goal. The Argentina captain then got on the scoresheet himself in the second half after starting a move that showcased his extraordinary passing, being involved once again in the build-up to the goal.

Following their victory over Angers, PSG are first in the Ligue 1 table and are six points ahead of second-placed Lens.

Messi has had a magnificent 2022-23 season with the Parisians. The former Barcelona forward has racked up eight goals and 10 assists in 14 league appearances for PSG. His superb form has been replicated in Europe as well, scoring four goals and providing as many assists in five UEFA Champions League matches.

The Argentine captain had a record-breaking campaign at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Messi bagged seven goals in Qatar, becoming Argentina's all-time top scorer at the World Cup with a tally of 13 goals. He also became the first player to win the Golden Ball twice.

PSG boss Christophe Galtier thanks supporters for Lionel Messi's warm reception and speaks on his return

Following their victory over Angers, PSG manager Christophe Galtier expressed his gratitude towards the supporters who received Lionel Messi well despite France's defeat by Argentina in the World Cup final. The French boss said (via GOAL):

“Thank you and congratulations to the supporters for welcoming him as he was welcomed. Believe me, it warms his heart.”

Speaking on Messi's state of mind and fitness level after his return to club football, Galtier added:

"Leo had recovered well, he had a lot of sessions with us. He seems calm, light, very fit on a physical level. Obviously, with or without Leo, it gives another option. He seemed fine to me physically. I had spoken with him at half-time and as the match progressed to find out how he felt physically."

"He felt good. It was important for him to play again quickly and for the team to find Leo in the heart of the game. The fact that he was able to play the whole game is even better.”

