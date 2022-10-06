PSG superstar Lionel Messi's stunning strike against Benfica named UEFA Champions League goal of the week

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Lionel Messi's sensational strike against Benfica has been named the UEFA Champions League goal of the week.

The Argentinian scored yet another memorable goal as PSG were held to an enthralling 1-1 draw by the Primera Liga side at the Estadio da Luz.

In the 22nd minute, Messi took the ball from Achraf Hakimi, drove forward, and played a pass to Kylian Mbappe.

The French forward found Neymar, who played an astute ball into Messi's path and the Argentinian made no mistake.

He curled home a delightful effort on the edge of the box past the outstretched Benfica goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos to give the Parisians the lead.

It was his second Champions League goal of the season and his 127th of his career in the European competition.

He has now scored against his 40th different Champions League opposition, which is a record that beats longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

He is now eyeing the Portuguese's record of 141 goals in Europe's elite club competition.

The draw against Benfica sees PSG sitting joint-top of Group H with the Portuguese side on seven points.

Christophe Galtier's side will host Benfica on October 11 at the Parc des Princes looking to get a stranglehold on the group.

PSG's Lionel Messi is back to his best

Lionel Messi is wowing fans once again

Lionel Messi has excelled for PSG this season after a somewhat difficult first year in Paris.

The Argentinian managed 11 goals and 15 assists in 34 appearances and there were rumors he was unsettled with life in the French capital.

However, Messi has bounced back from uncertainty over his adaption to life at PSG. He has already netted eight goals and contributed eight assists in 13 appearances this season.

The former Barcelona forward is on course to beat his record for last season and is doing so in some style.

There is no doubt that he and his Parisian teammates will be eyeing a first-ever UEFA Champions League trophy.

European glory is what many had envisioned the Ligue 1 giants would have achieved right now, but they may not have had a better chance than this campaign.

The front three of Lionel Messi, Mbappe and Neymar are proving too much to handle for opposition defenders.

The Champions League goal of the week speaks for itself as the trio bombard defenses on a regular basis both in Europe and domestically.

Messi's contract at the Parc des Princes runs until next summer and there will be speculation over what is next for the legendary attacker.

