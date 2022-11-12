PSG superstar Lionel Messi's superb strike against Benfica wins best goal award for the UEFA Champions League group stage [WATCH] 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi's stunner against Benfica on 5 October has been named the UEFA Champions League goal of the group stages.

Messi linked up with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar during their away clash against Benfica before finding the back of the net with a spectacular left-footed curling effort. Messi passed the ball to Mbappe, who played it to Neymar. The Brazilian found the Argentine on the edge of the box who beat Odysseas Vlachodimos in style.

The goal has now been awarded as the best of the group stages. The away clash against Benfica ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

PSG, however, could finish only second in their group despite being level on points with Benfica. While both sides racked up 14 points to their names, the Portuguese giants pipped Lionel Messi's team by scoring more away goals.

Messi had a great individual campaign during the group stages of the UEFA Champions League. He picked up four goals and four assists in five games for the Parisians.

Lionel Messi's overall record this season has been impressive as well. In 18 games across all competitions, the Argentine has managed 12 goals and 14 assists so far.

The Parisians will face Bayern Munich in the round of 16 in the tournament. The first leg between the two European giants will take place at the Parc des Princes on 14 February. The second leg will be played at the Allianz Arena on 8 March.

PSG superstar Lionel Messi spoke about the lessons he has learned by playing in the FIFA World Cup

Panini Hub in Sao Paulo distributes football sticker amid World Cup Fever: PSG superstar Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi is set to feature for Argentina as the 2022 FIFA World Cup starts on 20 November.

In a recent interview with Ole, the PSG attacker revealed what he has learned from playing in four World Cups already in his career:

"Well, in the first one I was very young. I enjoyed it and at the same time I had the innocence and the anger of wanting to play, of wanting more. On the one hand, it's good and on the other hand I missed out on a lot of things just thinking about it.

"Then, the 2014 World Cup, where we did very well, which was an unforgettable experience. Where I really enjoyed it and where it became clearer than ever that the main thing and the important thing is that it be a strong and united group. That ultimately leads you to the important goal."

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer



Gabriel Batistuta: 10 goals

Guillermo Stábile: 8 goals

Diego Maradona: 8 goals

Mario Kempes: 6 goals

Lionel Messi: 6 goals Argentine players with most goals scored at FIFA World Cups:Gabriel Batistuta: 10 goalsGuillermo Stábile: 8 goalsDiego Maradona: 8 goalsMario Kempes: 6 goalsLionel Messi: 6 goals Argentine players with most goals scored at FIFA World Cups: 🇦🇷Gabriel Batistuta: 10 goalsGuillermo Stábile: 8 goalsDiego Maradona: 8 goalsMario Kempes: 6 goalsLionel Messi: 6 goals https://t.co/kOGy3t1qYo

He added:

"Today, I feel a lot of similarities between this group and the one from 2014 and all that process until the end of the World Cup. It seems very similar to me on that side, the group that was put together, the group and mental strength I think is very important.

"Afterwards, I think I learned how to start the World Cup well and win the first game, I think it's fundamental and it marks you a lot for the rest of the World Cup. And I don't know, later I'm taking things that I was learning."

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Chelsea and other EPL GW 16 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes