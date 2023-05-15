PSG superstar Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo and Argentina model Pampita seen in similar outfits and hairstyles 

Argentine model Pampita recently flaunted an outfit that is similar to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo's. She was also seen in a similar hairstyle to Roccuzzo.

Roccuzzo recently flaunted a black dress when she arrived on the red carpet for the Laureus 2023 award alongside Messi. The Argentine FIFA World Cup winner was named the winner of the Sportsperson of the Year 2023 award.

Pampita's recent outfit matches that of Roccuzzo. Her hairstyle was also same to the one Lionel Messi's wife had on that event. Pampita shared the image on her Instagram.

Antonela Roccuzzo, however, has a much larger social media following than Pampita. Her count is around 35 million. Pampita, meanwhile, boasts around 7.5 million followers on her Instagram.

What is PSG superstar Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo's net worth?

Being Lionel Messi's wife, Antonela Roccuzzo is already a popular figure among fans.

However, Roccuzzo is a woman of many trades. While she keeps a low profile about her personal life in public, she has a degree in nutrition from the University of Rosario.

Apart from that, she also has tie-ups with several lifestyle brands. She can often be seen promoting Alo Yoga products on her social media pages. The model also has an association with Dolce & Gabbana, Stella McCartney, and other brands.

Roccuzzo also started a recent venture with tech brand CASETiFY, which looks to help women across the globe reach their goals in life. Overall, she has managed to spread out her business works on many sectors.

Roccuzzo has an impressive net worth of $20 million (according to celerity net worth). PSG's Messi, on the other hand, is one of the highest-paid athletes in the world.

According to Forbes, he was the second highest paid athlete of 2022, only behind Cristiano Ronaldo. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's net worth is around $600 million.

