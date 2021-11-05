PSG superstar Lionel Messi set to miss Ligue 1 clash against Bordeaux - Reports

PSG attacker Lionel Messi missed the vital Champions League clash with RB Leipzig on Tuesday night due to an injury. As it stands, it looks like the Parisians will need to exercise some more patience as the Argentine is expected to spend some more time on the sidelines.

According to reports, Messi will miss PSG's next Ligue 1 clash with Bordeaux tomorrow. That means manager Mauricio Pochettino will need to look at other options to set up his forward line when they travel to the Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux.

That shouldn't be an issue for the tactician, considering the vast resources present at the Parc des Princes. The likes of Angel Di Maria, Mauro Icardi and Julian Draxler present the manager with multiple options to cover up the absence of his star forward.

Lionel Messi was substituted off at half-time during PSG's recent Ligue 1 clash with Lille last weekend. According to reports, the Argentine is feeling discomfort in his left thigh and knee and will be out for some time.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that the playmaker has traveled to Madrid to continue with his treatment. He is said to have made the trip with PSG teammate Leandro Paredes, who is also battling an injury at the moment. As per the story, the duo have the backing of the club's medical team and a return trip has been scheduled.

Lionel Messi has played eight games for PSG this season

Lionel Messi struggling with life at PSG

Lionel Messi has had a turbulent start to life at PSG after joining the Parisians from Barcelona this summer. The Argentine is struggling to adapt to the pace and physicality of the French top flight, which is currently affecting his performances.

Leo is yet to score for PSG in Ligue 1 this season despite having played five games in the division. He has, however, had better luck in the Champions League where he's bagged three goals for the Parisians in three appearances so far.

Lionel Messi has been all but ruled out of tomorrow's clash with Bordeaux. The playmaker will now be racing against time to be fit for the World Cup qualifiers with Argentina next week.

