PSG superstar Lionel Messi set to play Ligue 1 match against Auxerre despite being only one week away from the 2022 FIFA World Cup - Reports 

According to MARCA, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi is set to play the side's upcoming Ligue 1 clash against Auxerre ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The clash against Auxerre will be the last game for the Parisians before the tournament in Qatar. Messi missed Christophe Galtier's team's last game against Lorient due to the inflammation of his achilles tendon.

The Parisians won the game by a scoreline of 2-1 with Neymar Jr. and Danilo Pereira getting on the scoresheet.

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup on the horizon, Argentina fans are anxious about Messi's fitness. However, everything points towards the fact that the legendary forward will be in PSG's starting lineup for the upcoming match.

Galtier also revealed that no player has asked him not to play them ahead of the 2022 FIFA World cup.

"No player asked me not to play before the World Cup."

The Argentine legend has been in spectacular form for the Parisians so far this season. In 18 games, he has scored 12 goals and provided 14 assists.

PSG manager Christophe Galtier admitted it's not easy for Lionel Messi and others

PSG superstar Lionel Messi

Playing at the World cup is a dream for any professional footballer. Considering Lionel Messi is 35 and the edition in Qatar could be his last at the tournament, the last thing anybody wants is him having an injury scare.

Christophe Galtier agrees that it's hard for players to freely play a game so close to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking to the media ahead of the clash against Auxerre, Galtier said (via GOAL):

"The relationship between our medical staff and various national teams is very good. Everyone is aware of the physical state of each player because we talk a lot. On Sunday, we'll have to play as freely as possible from a psychological point of view, even if I understand that it's not easy. Our players are competitors and top-level athletes. They can, of course, be a little afraid of injury, but I think that fear is more present among those around the player than the player themselves."

