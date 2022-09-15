PSG superstar Lionel Messi sets UEFA Champions League record with goal against Maccabi Haifa

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi set a record of scoring in 18 straight UEFA Champions League seasons with his strike against Maccabi Haifa.

Messi scored in the 37th minute in Israel to bring his team level after Tjaronn Cherry gave the hosts the lead in the 24th minute.

Messi had a great passage of play with Kylian Mbappe before the Frenchman's deflected cross fell in front of the Argentine. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner made no mistake in bringing his team back level.

Lionel Messi is the first player in UCL history to score in EIGHTEEN consecutive Champions League seasons.

With that goal, Messi opened his tally in this season's Champions League.

PSG made the trip to Haifa on the back of a 2-1 home win against Juventus. Mbappe scored twice for the Parisians to secure all three points against the Bianconeri.

However, their trip to Haifa didn't start the way the French Champions would have expected. The hosts capitalized on sloppy play in midfield by the French team. Cherry converted a cross with a volley and raised the roof for the occasion.

That said, Lionel Messi's goal was a massive confidence booster for PSG. On a personal note, this was the little magician's 125th goal in the Champions League in 157 games. He is the second-highest goalscorer in the competition's history after Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese legend has scored 140 Champions League goals in his career. However, he is not a part of this year's edition of the tournament.

Manchester United could only manage to finish sixth in the Premier League last season. This meant that the five-time winner would have to be content with playing in the UEFA Europa League.

Messi, on the other hand, has the chance to bridge the gap with Ronaldo in terms of goals in Europe's premier cup competition.

Barcelona are reportedly interested in re-signing Lionel Messi from PSG

PSG star Lionel Messi.

Barcelona are reportedly interested in bringing Lionel Messi back to Camp Nou as the Argentine's contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires in the summer of 2023.

The Parisians are keen to extend the player's contract. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has finally found his best form in the French capital.

However, journalist Ekrem Konur reports that the Catalan club are also keen to bring the little magician back to Camp Nou.

