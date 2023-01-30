PSG superstar Lionel Messi still a target to join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi's 'league of new dreams' - Reports 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker Lionel Messi is still being lined up by Saudi Arabia for a dream move to join Cristiano Ronaldo in the nation's Pro League. The Argentine icon has been discussing a new deal at the Parc des Princes with the Parisians. His current contract expires at the end of the season.

However, Sky Sports News claims they have been told that the possibility of signing Messi, 35, next summer or in the future remains open. The Saudi kingdom wants to prove its ambition with commercial and financial firepower at the ready. The Saudi Pro League is marketing itself as a "league of new dreams." Their Vision 2030 manifesto aims at being exemplary and leading nations in all aspects.

Al Hilal missed out on signing Cristiano Ronaldo due to a transfer ban. The Portuguese great joined their rivals Al Nassr instead for a reported £173 million per year. They are keen on luring his longtime rival Lionel Messi and are willing to make the Argentine the world's highest-paid player with a salary of £200 million yearly.

PSG are confident of striking a new deal with Messi after talks with the Barcelona legend ensued following the FIFA World Cup. He signed his current deal in 2021. It was set for two years with the option of a third. Both parties had to trigger the extension.

There have been some complications in extending Messi's stay at the Parc des Princes. Both sides are yet to agree on the financial aspect and length of a new potential contract. PSG also need to be mindful of Financial Fairplay.

Messi has been in red-hot form this season, scoring 13 goals and providing 14 assists in 22 games across competitions. He lifted the FIFA World Cup with Argentina in December last year.

The legendary forward may be enticed to follow Cristiano Ronaldo to the Saudi Pro League to continue their mesmerizing rivalry. The iconic duo have sat atop the pinnacle of world football for the past decade and a half.

Piers Morgan claims Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al Nassr gives him the edge over Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo has now played in five different leagues.

British broadcaster Morgan claims that Cristiano Ronaldo's willingness to challenge himself in the Saudi Pro League has given him the edge over Lionel Messi. He told Tatler:

"He’s doing what he’s done throughout his career, and which for me gives him the edge over Messi, and that’s challenge himself in a new country, and new league, at a time when football in the Middle East is really taking off, as we saw at the Qatar World Cup where Morocco reached the semi-finals and Saudi Arabia beat the eventual winners, Messi’s Argentina."

Ronaldo's footballing journey has often been used in the debate over which of the pair is the greatest. He has played for Manchester United, Real Madrid, Sporting CP and Juventus during his illustrious career.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi was seemingly set to remain a Barcelona player for life until financial complications meant they were unable to secure a new deal for the Argentine. He headed to PSG in 2021. Morgan may have to reconsider his comments if he does join Ronaldo in the Middle East.

