PSG superstar Lionel Messi unveiled as brand ambassador of Indian Ed-Tech firm BYJU'S

Indian Ed-Tech firm BYJU'S have unveiled Lionel Messi as the band ambassador for their social arm, Education For All. The PSG superstar will promote the call for equitable education worldwide.

The Argentine captain is the latest entity in world football to join hands with BYJU'S. The ed-tech company is also an official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup this month.

Following the unveiling as the new brand ambassador, Messi commented on the new deal and said (via GOAL):

"I chose to partner with BYJU'S because their mission to make everyone fall in love with learning perfectly aligns with my values. High-quality education changes lives, and BYJU'S has transformed the career paths of millions of students worldwide. I hope to inspire young learners to reach and remain at the top."

Co-founder of BYJU'S Divya Gokulnath also commented on the new partnership and said:

"We are honored and excited to collaborate with Lionel Messi as our global ambassador. He is a once-in-a-generation talent whose pursuit of excellence, all-in mentality, humility, and reliability resonate deeply with BYJU'S brand values."

"He rose from the grassroots to become one of the most successful sportspersons ever. That is the kind of opportunity that BYJU'S Education For All wants to create for the nearly 5.5 million children it currently empowers."

She continued:

"No one represents the power of enhancing human potential more than Lionel Messi. It is not really surprising that the greatest player of all time is also the greatest learner of all time."

"I am sure this partnership will inspire millions of people around the world to dream bigger and learn better. As football fans know, with Messi on your side anything is possible."

Lionel Messi set to play at FIFA World Cup later this month

Messi has been in fine form for PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) this season and will aim to keep that momentum going at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The forward has scored seven goals and assisted 10 times in the first 12 Ligue1 matches of the season.

The Argentine has also scored four times in five Champions League matches this season. The former Barcelona star also scored in the Trophée des Champions against Nates to help PSG with 4-0 and lift the trophy.

La Albiceleste will begin their World Cup campaign against Saudi Arabia on 23 November.

