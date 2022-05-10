PSG superstar Lionel Messi visits Saudi Arabia as new tourism ambassador

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Lionel Messi was spotted in the city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday as part of his tourism ambassadorial agreement with the country.

The recently crowned French champions gave their players days off until Wednesday and they took the opportunity to travel to different parts of the world for different reasons.

Lionel Messi was spotted in the company of compatriot Leandro Paredes and a tweet by the country's Ministry of Tourism highlighted his presence in Saudi Arabia.

The tweet on the verified ministry's handle read:

''We welcome Lionel Messi and his friends to Jeddah to enjoy Jeddah's historical heritage, #Jeddah_Season events and the beauty of the Red Sea.''

Saudi Arabia is currently hosting the 2022 edition of the Jeddah Season, which is expected to attract hundreds of thousands of tourists from around the world.

The festival will run for 60 days and showcase the best the 'Bride of the Red Sea' has to offer to the world.

Concerts, exhibitions, games and luxury waterfront experiences are among the events lined up. Lionel Messi's arrival will help raise awareness for the festival before he returns to club duties in France.

The Parisians have already secured their 10th league crown but the season is considered a disappointment, owing to their underperformance on the continent.

PSG will be in action next when they travel to Montpellier on Saturday, before welcoming Metz in their final game of the campaign a week later.

Lionel Messi had a debut season to forget in France

Messi die not live up to expectations in his debut season in the French capital

Lionel Messi's debut season with PSG was far from the levels expected and he has just four league goals from 24 matches played so far.

The Argentina international also grossly underperformed in the knockout round of the UEFA Champions League and was scapegoated alongside Neymar for the club's early exit.

He also set an unwanted record of having hit the woodwork a staggering 14 times, which is the most any player has managed in the top-flight since 2006.

Fans of PSG will be hoping that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner can rediscover his Midas touch in front of goal as they resume their quest for European glory next season.

