PSG superstar Neymar arrives in Barcelona ahead of trial on charges of fraud and corruption

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar has arrived in Barcelona ahead of the trial over charges of corruption and fraud. The trial, which is set to commence on Monday (October 17), will determine whether or not the involved parties committed fraud during the Brazilian’s switch from Santos to Barca in 2013.

Brazilian investment firm DIS believes that Neymar’s €57.1 million transfer from Santos to Barcelona was undervalued (via the Daily Mail). As a result, DIS, which bought 40% of the former Barcelona forward’s image rights for €2 million when he was 17 years old, did not get the money they deserved. The Brazilian skipper is facing calls for a prison sentence of up to five years.

He has arrived in Barcelona following PSG's Ligue 1 encounter with Marseille on Sunday night (October 16). On his way to his car, a young fan spotted him and asked for an autograph. The Brazilian obliged and signed his jersey.

Neymar was required to attend the first day of the now-ongoing trial, but it is not certain whether or not he'll need to continue attending courtroom work in the following days. It is believed that the trial could last two weeks or more.

Apart from the former Santos man, his parents, Barcelona presidents Josep Maria Bartomeu and Sandro Rosell, and Santos’ president Santos Odilio Rodrigues are also facing charges.

As per the Daily Mail’s report, the Brazilian has already denied the accusations. However, he did not have his way when he appealed to dismiss the case in the Spanish high court in 2017.

On-field heroics from Neymar helps PSG down Marseille

Away from the courtroom proceedings, Neymar helped PSG beat Marseille on Sunday, October 16.

In this season’s first El Classique against Marseille, PSG emerged on top, securing a 1-0 victory at the Parc des Princes.

Neymar confidently tucked away Kylian Mbappe’s delivery for the only goal of the match.

In addition to scoring the decisive goal, he played three key passes, delivered three accurate long balls, completed two dribbles, and won nine ground duels.

The left-winger drew a nasty foul from Samuel Gigot in the 72nd minute, which earned compelled the referee to show him a straight red card. With only 10 men on the field, the visitors failed to mount a comeback.

