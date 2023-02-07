PSG superstar Neymar celebrates intimate birthday with ex-fiancee Bruna Biancardi

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr. posed with ex-fiancee Bruna Biancardi. The pair announced their split in August 2022.

The Brazilian superstar footballer recently celebrated his 31st birthday. Biancardi was along with the forward and shared snaps of them together. Some of them were also intimate ones.

Biancardi captioned her photos, writing (via The Sun):

"Happy birthday beautiful. I told you everything today. I'm putting this little picture here just for the record. May your new year be amazing and blessed! May you not lack reasons to celebrate, friends by your side, achievements, many goals and health. May God continue to shield our relationship. I love youuuuuu! Always count on me."

After her split up with Neymar, reports emerged that the PSG superstar had cheated on her. Biancardi, however, rubbished those claims. She issued a statement, saying:

"Don't believe everything that happens out there. I am very fond of him and his whole family. Please stop involving my name. Thank you."

Neymar recently returned to PSG training

Paris Saint-Germain v Riyadh XI - Winter Tour 2023 Day 2

PSG superstar Neymar recently returned to training after spending a spell on the sidelines due to muscular fatigue. The Brazilian ace has been in stunning form for the French club this season. He has scored 17 goals and has provided 15 assists in 25 games for the Parisian club this season.

The no. 10's form, along with Lionel Messi's and Kylian Mbappe's, has been crucial for the team.

Former France full-back Bixente Lizarazu, however, believes that Galtier's side are too reliant on the superstar attacking trio. He recently said (via Daily Post Nigeria):

"This team is always dependent on its stars, Obviously, the absence of Kylian Mbappé in the first game is a big problem because he scares all defenses with his quality of speed, his depth. Paris Saint-Germain is obviously less dangerous without Kylian Mbappé.”

