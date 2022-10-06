PSG superstar Neymar clashed with referee Ortiz Arias after 1-1 Benfica draw; pictures emerge 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr. was involved in an altercation with referee Ortiz Arias after his team's 1-1 draw with Benfica in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

The Parisians could only manage a draw in Portugal after winning their first two games against Juventus and Maccabi Haifa.

After the full-time whistle blew, Neymar went to shake hands with Arias. He whispered something to the official while doing so. Arias held on to the Brazilian's hand and told him something.

The No. 10 threw his arms up in the air before giving Arias a thumbs-up while walking away. The exact details of their exchanged words are not yet known.

PSG got off to an ideal start in the game as Lionel Messi gave his side the lead with a stunning curling effort in the 22nd minute.

However, Benfica were the more dominant side throughout the first half and their efforts were rewarded as Danilo Pereira accidentally put the ball in the back of his own net in the 41st minute.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi's goal for PSG vs. Benfica has been named as the Champions League Goal of the Week.



Lionel Messi's goal for PSG vs. Benfica has been named as the Champions League Goal of the Week. 🚨 Lionel Messi's goal for PSG vs. Benfica has been named as the Champions League Goal of the Week. 🇦🇷https://t.co/x0JqeEllg0

The Parisians now have seven points from their first three games in the Champions League. They need three more points from three games left to secure a guaranteed knockout spot.

Neymar has gotten off to a dazzling start to his campaign as well. In 13 games this season, he has scored 11 goals and provided eight assists across all competitions. He assisted Lionel Messi's goal against Benfica as well.

Brazilian legend names PSG superstar Neymar Jr. as his favorite player

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs. Urawa Red Diamonds - Preseason Friendly.

Brazilian legend Kaka recently named Neymar as his current favorite player. The former AC Milan and Real Madrid superstar appeared for a chat with MARCA.

While speaking about which current player he likes to watch the most, he picked his compatriot. The 2007 Ballon d'Or winner also included Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr. on his list as he spoke to MARCA:

"I don't know if it's because we have a great personal relationship, but I love how Ney plays. Of course, I like to see others like [Kylian] Mbappe, [Lionel] Messi, Cristiano [Ronaldo] or Vinicius Jr., but I’ll stick with Ney. He is going to be the leader of Brazil in Qatar 2022."

Poll : 0 votes