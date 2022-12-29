PSG superstar Neymar gets sent off after getting second yellow for diving

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr. was sent off after getting a second yellow card during the Ligue 1 clash against Strasbourg on December 29.

The Brazilian was shown a first yellow card in the 61st minute of the game after catching Adrien Thomasson in the face. He was shown a second yellow and given marching orders a minute later for simulation inside the penalty area.

The No. 10 went down inside the Strasbourg penalty area without any significant contact.

Neymar enjoyed a stellar game against Strasbourg before being dismissed. He set up Marquinhos in the 14th minute of the game. The central defender headed in his international teammate's free kick.

Strasbourg, however, equalized during the second half when Marquinhos turned the ball into the back of his own net in the 51st minute of the match.

The assist took the No. 10's tally to 13 assists this season. He has also scored 15 goals in 21 games this campaign.

The Brazilian also produced an outrageous piece of skill during the game. Fans were left amazed by the move.

Post World Cup exit, Neymar will be keen on winning the Champions League with PSG

SL Benfica v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

The FIFA World Cup exit must have been tough to digest for Neymar. Despite scoring a spectacular goal against Croatia, the Brazilian saw his country get knocked out via penalties. He didn't even get to take his shot.

He has now been sent off upon his return to action with the club. PSG, meanwhile, remain at the top of the Ligue 1 table with 44 points from 16 games despite their draw. They have 42 points from 16 games and lead second-placed Lens by eight points, having played one more game.

The Parisians' main focus this term will be securing their first-ever UEFA Champions League trophy. With Neymar, Messi, and Mbappe all in fine form, there is a great possibility for that to come into fruition.

