PSG superstar Neymar hilariously reveals he’d have named his unborn kid Messi if it was a boy

PSG superstar Neymar said that he would have named his unborn kid Messi if it was a boy (according to Albiceleste Talk). The Brazilian's partner, Bruna Biancardi, is pregnant with the couple's first child.

The pair will become parents to a baby girl, as announced in their gender reveal party. The unborn daughter will be named Mavi, as revealed by the couple. Biancardi broke the news of her pregnancy through a social media post, writing:

“We dreamt of your life, planned for your arrival, and knowing that you're here to complete our love makes our days much happier. You will arrive in a beautiful family, with your brother, grandparents, uncles and aunties who already love you very much! Come soon son, we are waiting for you!"

Neymar, though, seemingly planned to name the baby after his PSG and Barcelona teammate Messi if it was a boy.

Lionel Messi and Neymar in heartwarming social media exchange after Argentine's PSG exit

Lionel Messi is no longer a PSG player, as he left the club as a free agent after a two-year-long stint. The Argentina captain played his final game for the Parisians in June against Clermont Foot.

After the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner made his final appearance for the Ligue 1 giants, Neymar took to social media to make a heartfelt wish to the Argentine:

"Brother... it didn't turn out as we thought, but we tried everything. It was a pleasure to share 2 more years with you. Good luck in your new stage, and be happy. I love you."

The Argentina captain replied in the comments section of the post:

"Thanks Ney! Beyond everything that remains, that we once again enjoyed playing together and sharing the day to day. I wish you all the best. Apart from being crack, you're a beautiful person and that's what it's worth in the end. I love you very much."

The South American duo shared the pitch 206 times during their time together as teammates for Barcelona and PSG. They gave fans many memorable moments through the years, including winning the continental treble for Barcelona in 2015.