PSG superstar Neymar issues last call on tickets for 3-day cruise as 'Ney Em Alto Mar' prepares to set sail

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr. has made a final call on tickets for his 3-day cruise 'Ney Em Alto Mar'.

The Brazil international, amid massive criticism over his off-the-pitch lifestyle, has arranged a luxury cruise, inviting guests onboard for a 3-day journey. The ship is scheduled to set sail in December, with the journey lasting three days (from December 26-29, 2023).

The crew has issued a last call for the public to purchase a seat on the PSG forward's ship. A message on Instagram read (as quoted by GOAL):

“Important message from our captain: LAST CALL to secure your spot on the most anticipated cruise of the year! Book your cabin now and get ready to live that experience on board with Neymar. Some categories are already sold out, so hurry up and don't miss the chance to experience these 3 days of lots of partying and fun for all ages.”

Neymar added:

“I’m very excited that the first edition of my cruise is coming soon. Lots of attractions and fun for you to enjoy with me these three amazing days on the high seas. Don’t miss out, there are only a few cabins left. See you there!”

Neymar has been lambasted by PSG fans due to their failures in the UEFA Champions League this season. The former Barcelona forward, who moved to PSG for €222 million, has recorded 13 goals and 11 assists in 20 Ligue 1 appearances in the 2022-23 season.

PSG superstar Neymar addresses potential Santos return and responds to criticism over lifestyle

Neymar is hopeful of a return to his boyhood club Santos before he hangs up his boots. However, the Brazilian admits that the life of a footballer can be very erratic and unpredictable.

The PSG forward told Band Sports (via GOAL):

“The life of a footballer is very dynamic. Sometimes you are in one place and then it changes. Obviously I dream of playing again in Brazil, I dream of playing again for Santos. I hope that it can happen one day. day. Football is full of surprises.”

Neymar's extravagant lifestyle off the pitch has been condemned by many as PSG continue their search for European success. The Brazil international has hit back at his critics, insisting that his fame draws criticism.

He added:

"I never run away from any accusation. Rather the opposite. I always hit my chest and say 'you can charge me'. I know my talent, I know what I can do. Football is not individual. If it was individual I would have already achieved all my goals, but it is not."

"Obviously the load is very high because of my name. Both on the field and outside. Sometimes I don't agree with a lot of criticism because it's my personal life and I do what I want. On the pitch, you can speak freely.”

It will be interesting to see if the 31-year-old Brazilian superstar continues his time at Parc des Princes.

