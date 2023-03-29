PSG superstar Neymar loses €1 million while playing online casino, reacts hilariously

Neymar lost €1 million while playing online casino on Tuesday night. The Brazilian was live when he lost the money in a two-hour session and reacted hilariously.

The PSG star has been ruled out for the season with an ankle injury and has been spending time online to keep himself occupied. He has been spotted at McDonald's, playing in poker competitions, and more this season, even before he got injured.

On Tuesday night, Neymar lost €1 million while gambling in an online casino. The PSG star was not upset at the loss and instead reacted hilariously and mimicked the sad flute.

Watch the reaction below:

Will Neymar leave PSG in the summer?

Neymar will have a tough time this summer as PSG could cash in on the Brazilian, as per Jonathan Johnson. The journalist claims the former Barcelona star is seen as 'problematic' at the Ligue1 club and told PSG Talk:

"Short of sacrificing a big name or a miracle happening which enables PSG to sever their ties with the problematic Neymar, which has been hoped for the past year or two, this is going to be a tricky summer for the French champions financially."

Daniel Riolo was on RMC Sport earlier this year and also took shots at Neymar. He claimed that the Brazilian betrayed Christophe Galtier and said:

"Galtier? Neymar betrayed him as he betrays everyone. There is the famous sentence: 'You, you believe in me, I will give you everything this year. We're going to win it all.' Neymar said that to Galtier in August. Neymar made him some sort of promise and he did the same at Campos in Japan."

He added that the forward knew he was under pressure at PSG this season and that is why he started off the season in fine fashion. He added that the club wanted to sell Neymat last summer and said:

"He was put under pressure, this is the first time that Nèymar has been yelled at to this extent by a PSG leader. And Campos really got in his face. And he replied. It had never been done, it was never shaken. The fact that he came to the press conference on the eve of the match makes this match and the return in three weeks as Nèymar's last chance matches at PSG. He knows he was in the hot seat and that the club wanted to part ways with him."

Neymar has been linked with a move to the Premier League.

