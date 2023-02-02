PSG superstar Neymar names 2 wonder kids he's most excited about

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar has expressed his excitement about two wonder kids in the football world - Endrick and Rodrygo. The two Brazilian talents are widely regarded as among the best rising stars and have also received recognition from some of the superstars of the current football world, including Neymar.

Quizzed over who he would pick as the two rising stars in the football world. Neymar stated:

"Wonderkids I'm most excited about? Endrick and Rodrygo."

Endrick, the 16-year-old Brazilian wonderkid, is set to join Real Madrid in 2024 when he officially turns 18. Meanwhile, Rodrygo, a former Santos forward, joined Real Madrid in 2019 on a £45 million deal and has been a crucial player for the Spanish giants. The 22-year-old forward contributed heavily to Real Madrid's Champions League triumph in the 2021-22 season.

TC @totalcristiano Rodrygo Goes is a special player. Rodrygo Goes is a special player. https://t.co/en2XBwlspZ

Rodrygo's move to Real Madrid has been a great success, and he has quickly established himself as one of the top young talents at the club, playing a crucial role in their progress since his arrival.

His ability to soak up pressure and deliver in clutch moments has earned him a huge fan following in the Spanish capital. With his speed, agility, and dribbling skills, he has been a nightmare for defenders and instrumental in Real Madrid's recent success.

Meanwhile, Endrick has also been attracting attention from top clubs worldwide. At just 16 years old, he already possesses incredible skills and has been tipped for a bright future. Playing for Palmeiras, Endrick has 12 goals and one assist in 26 games across different tournaments.

B/R Football @brfootball Future Real Madrid man Endrick after winning the Supercopa do Brasil with Palmeiras Future Real Madrid man Endrick after winning the Supercopa do Brasil with Palmeiras 😎 https://t.co/kBtefowbll

He will join Real Madrid in 2024, and it will be exciting to see how he develops under the guidance of the Spanish giants.

Brazil have a bright future in football with the likes of Rodrygo, Endrick, and Vinicius in their future team. These young stars have the potential to become some of the best players in the world, and it is exciting to think about what they could achieve in the years to come.

Neymar's ankle injury is a worry for PSG ahead of the upcoming clash against Toulouse in Ligue 1 - Report

Neymar's recent ankle injury and muscle discomfort issues have raised concerns for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ahead of their upcoming Ligue 1 clash against Toulouse.

Hadrien Grenier @hadrien_grenier La cheville de Neymar suscite des inquiétudes au sein du PSG. 🤕



(L’ÉQUIPE) La cheville de Neymar suscite des inquiétudes au sein du PSG. 🤕(L’ÉQUIPE) 🔴 La cheville de Neymar suscite des inquiétudes au sein du PSG. 🤕🇧🇷(L’ÉQUIPE)

The PSG superstar has suffered several ankle injuries during his professional career, with the most recent horrific injury coming during Brazil's 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign. Despite his history of ankle problems, Neymar has recently stated that he feels his ankle is fine.

PSG Report @PSG_Report 🎙️| Neymar to



“We thought we had done the hardest part but we took a goal at the very end. My the ankle and the physique? It’s fine. Things are going well. I feel good physically.” 🗣️ 🎙️| Neymar to @PVSportFR “We thought we had done the hardest part but we took a goal at the very end. My the ankle and the physique? It’s fine. Things are going well. I feel good physically.”🗣️ 🚨🎙️| Neymar to @PVSportFR:“We thought we had done the hardest part but we took a goal at the very end. My the ankle and the physique? It’s fine. Things are going well. I feel good physically.” 🇧🇷🗣️ https://t.co/2fmvCvvhIo

The Brazilian superstar missed PSG's 3-1 win over Montpellier due to muscle fatigue on Thursday, 2 February.

