PSG superstar Neymar returns to training for the first time in 4 months since ankle surgery

Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Neymar Jr. reportedly returned to training earlier today (July 10) for the first time since his reconstructive ankle surgery in March.

The Brazilian superstar suffered a knee problem at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He played several games for Les Parisiens before finally deciding to undergo reconstructive surgery on his right knee in March in Qatar.

The step was taken to prevent a reccurrence of the issue in the future. According to L'Equipe (h/t Get French Football News), Neymar has now returned to training with the first-team squad in the club's new training center in Poissy.

Despite his injuries, Neymar had a statistically impressive season last time out, managing 18 goals and 17 assists in 29 games across competitions. He has been linked with a move to Barcelona this summer.

According to Mundo Deportivo (h/t BarcaUniversal), Neymar's representatives offered him to Barcelona. But the Catalan giants turned down the move for two seasons.

Firstly, they were hesitant to onboard the 31-year-old's extremely high wages (he earns a gross salary of €56.36 million a season). And secondly, they did not want to risk disturbing the harmony in their dressing room as they believe the Brazilian could be a divisive figure.

Moreover, Neymar has a contract that runs for two more years at the Parc des Princes. Hence, PSG could have placed a huge price tag on him, considering they paid a world-record fee of €222 million to sign him in 2017.

Luis Suarez believes PSG's Neymar Jr. could have won Ballon d'Or had he stayed at Barcelona

Former Barcelona striker Luis Suarez claimed that Neymar Jr. would have won the Ballon d'Or if he stayed at the Catalan club.

Together with the legendary Brazilian forward, Suarez and Lionel Messi formed the feared 'MSN' trio at Barca for three seasons. Together, they won the treble in the 2014-15 campaign.

In an interview with Brazilian sports magazine Placar (h/t Sambafoot.com) last month, the Uruguayan said:

"If Neymar had stayed at Barcelona, he would have won a Ballon d"Or for sure. My view is that if he had stayed, he would have won."

Neymar hasn't finished above third in the Ballon d'Or standings, doing so in 2015 and 2017. He managed an impressive tally of 105 goals and 76 assists in 186 games for the Blaugrana outfit before making the switch to PSG.

