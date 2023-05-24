PSG superstar Neymar's comments on Casemiro resurface amid reports of Manchester United transfer

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar's comments on Manchester United midfielder Casemiro have resurfaced after recent reports that the Red Devils have opened talks with the forward's entourage over a possible summer move.

Neymar's comments came after Brazil's FIFA World Cup group-stage victory over Switzerland in November last year. With the PSG attacker out of action due to an injury he picked up in the previous match, Casemiro brought out his best and led the team from the front.

The midfielder scored the only goal of the match, helping Brazil to a 1-0 win and a spot in the knockouts. After the match, Neymar took to his Twitter account to claim Casemiro was the world's best midfielder 'for a long time'.

Here's what the Brazilian forward tweeted:

“Casemiro has been the best midfielder in the world for a long time.”

Neymar has recently been linked with a move to Manchester United. PSG are reportedly looking to offload the attacker with two years remaining on his contract after this season, and L'Equipe have claimed that the English giants have held talks with the player's entourage.

If the attacker does happen to move to United, he will join his compatriots Casemiro, Fred and Antony at the club.

Manchester United in market for a No. 9

Manchester United have been without a prolific No. 9 since Cristiano Ronaldo's departure in November last year. The Portuguese fell off with the club after commenting against manager Erik ten Hag in an interview with TV personality Piers Morgan.

The Red Devils signed Wout Weghorst on a short loan from Burnley but the Dutchman is not the permanent solution to their attacking woes. This season, Marcus Rashford has shouldered most of the goal-scoring burden for the club.

Anthony Martial, too, has struggled with injuries and could be moved on this summer. Thus, it is imperative for Ten Hag and Co. to sign a striker once the window opens after this season.

They have so far been linked with Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Napoli's Victor Osimhen.

