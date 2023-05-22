Manchester United begin active negotiations to sign PSG superstar - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly held talks with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to sign Neymar this summer.

According to L'Equipe, the Red Devils have started active negotiations with the Parisians to sign the Brazilian attacker. Neymar's future is the subject of speculation amid growing tensions with club fans.

Neymar, 31, has missed the closing stages of the season due to an ankle injury that necessitated surgery. The Brazilian has sat out 13 games across competitions since being sidelined. However, he was in red-hot form before his injury, scoring 18 goals and providing 17 assists in 29 games across competitions.

This hasn't stopped PSG ultras from making their feelings known about the former Barcelona attacker, though. Neymar has held a less than amicable relationship with the Parc des Princes faithful throughout his time in Paris. Several fans visited his home in Bougival and chanted for him to leave the club.

PSG seem to have grown frustrated with Neymar's constant fitness issues. His contract with the Ligue 1 giants expires in 2027, but they appear to be willing to sanction his departure.

Manchester United have emerged as potential suitors, as Erik ten Hag looks to bolster his attack in the summer. The signing of a world-class striker seems to be on their agenda, but Neymar could be an astute right-winger signing if a deal materializes. They would ideally like to sign him on loan, but the French outfit want the Brazilian to depart permanently.

The Red Devils have his fellow compatriot Antony in their ranks, but he has taken his time to adapt to English football. Neymar would bring experience and knowledge to Old Trafford and could take the 23-year-old under his wing.

The report also claims that Manchester United midfielder Casemiro is pushing hard for the PSG forward to join him at the Premier League giants. The Brazilian arrived last summer and has become a key player for Ten Hag.

Manchester United to battle PSG for Victor Osimhen

European heavyweights look set to slug it out for Osimhen.

Manchester United look set to pursue a world-class centre-forward signing in the summer and Napoli's Victor Osimhen has been mooted. The Nigerian frontman has been in scintillating form this season, scoring 28 goals in 37 games across competitions. His prolific exploits in front of goal have landed Napoli the Serie A title after 33 long years.

However, the Red Devils will likely have to battle PSG for Osimhen's signature, with Christophe Galtier's side in the race. Marca reports that both clubs are interested in his services and that the striker could cost around €150 million.

Osimhen, 24, has two years left on his contract at the Estadio Diego Armando Maradona. He admitted to Sky Sports in March that he has dreams of playing in the Premier League:

"I'm working so hard to make sure that I achieve my dream of playing in the Premier League some day but like I said, it's a process and I just want to keep on this momentum and continue to do well."

The Nigerian may just be one to watch in the summer transfer window. It appears that a mega-money move to one of Europe's elite is on the cards.

