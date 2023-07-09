PSG superstar Neymar's girlfriend Bruna Biancardi and Cristiano Ronaldo's mum react as Georgina Rodriguez shares sizzling holiday snaps

PSG superstar Neymar's girlfriend Bruna Biancardi and Cristiano Ronaldo's mother Dolores Aveiro reacted to Georgina Rodriguez's latest social media post.

Rodriguez, who has around 50 million social media followers, rarely fails to stun fans with her posts. She recently flaunted a yellow dress while enjoying a vacation in Portugal.

Both Biancardi and Dolores left likes on the post. Rodriguez's latest vacation comes days after she enjoyed an exotic downtime with Cristiano Ronaldo on the Italian Island of Sardinia.

The Al-Nassr superstar recently finished off his season for club and country. The Portuguese has been enjoying off time since. He is keeping his batteries recharged as yet another demanding season approaches.

Along with Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez and the kids have been jetting off to different locations as well. The celebrity pair have kept fans updated about their luxurious downtime through several social media updates.

When Cristiano Ronaldo lauded PSG's Neymar

Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar are two of the finest footballers of the modern era. Apart from the goals and glories, both have special places in fans' hearts for their showboating skills.

Back in 2019, Neymar was linked with a return to Barcelona from PSG. Ronaldo was asked to share his take on the matter. The Portuguese called the Brazilian a great player, saying (via GiveMeSport):

"I don't know. He's a great player, and I get on well with him. We've worked together recently [for advertising campaigns]. But there's a lot of talk about him for [Real] Madrid, Barcelona and Juve."

Ronaldo further added:

"It's the press' job because they need to sell, but I think he'll stay in Paris. If not, he'll go where he's happy and where he can express his football a lot. I like to see him playing and regardless of where he is, taking care of himself and avoiding injuries. That's what I want for him."

Ronaldo's words showed the utmost respect he has for the PSG attacker. Despite being rivals during their time at Real Madrid and Barcelona, the pair have always maintained a cordial demeanor towards each other.

Poll : 0 votes