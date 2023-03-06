PSG superstar Neymar set to miss rest of the season as he prepares to undergo surgery

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr. is set to undergo surgery in the coming days. He will be out for three to four months as a result and will miss the remainder of the season.

The surgery is set to take place at the ASPETAR Hospital in Doha. The Brazilian superstar suffered yet another ankle injury during the Parisian club's 4-3 win against LOSC Lille on February 19. He previously sustained an ankle knock during the 2022 FIFA World Cup and missed Brazil's final two group matches as a result.

PSG Report @PSG_Report | A surgery will be carried out for Neymar in the coming days at ASPETAR Hospital in Doha. He will NOT return to collective training for 3-4 months, says PSG. | A surgery will be carried out for Neymar in the coming days at ASPETAR Hospital in Doha. He will NOT return to collective training for 3-4 months, says PSG. 🚨🚨🚨💣💣| A surgery will be carried out for Neymar in the coming days at ASPETAR Hospital in Doha. He will NOT return to collective training for 3-4 months, says PSG. 🇧🇷🔚 https://t.co/kgpRiw37JB

Considering Neymar's superb form so far this season, the knock might come as a massive blow for PSG. The Brazilian superstar has scored 18 goals and provided 17 assists in 29 matches this campaign for the French club. Given the timeline of his recovery, it's unlikely to see him back in action again this season.

Luis Suarez recently revealed that he urged Neymar not to leave Barcelona for PSG

Neymar joined PSG from Barcelona for a world-record transfer fee of €222 million. Along with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, the Brazilian formed one of the most fearsome trios in the history of club football, called 'MSN'.

Suarez has now revealed that he urged the former Barca no. 11 not to leave the Catalan club and pursue a move to France. Suarez recently told Placar:

“I am responsible for my words. If Neymar had stayed in Barcelona, he would have won the Ballon d’Or. He listened to us and said that he wanted to stay, but as you know, with his surroundings, it is difficult to manage. We advised him as friends to stay, but his family decided to move out.”

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Neymar



Neymar will not return to collective training for 3-4 months, PSG confirm. BREAKING: Neymar’s season is over. A surgery will be carried out in the coming days in Doha.Neymar will not return to collective training for 3-4 months, PSG confirm. BREAKING: Neymar’s season is over. A surgery will be carried out in the coming days in Doha. 🚨🔴🔵🇧🇷 #Neymar➕ Neymar will not return to collective training for 3-4 months, PSG confirm. https://t.co/RTIlwAWWro

Since his move to the French capital, the Brazilian forward has amassed an impressive record. He has scored 118 goals and has provided 77 assists in 173 appearances for Les Parisiens.

He has won four Ligue 1 titles, three Coupe de France trophies, and three Trophees des Champions with PSG.

Poll : 0 votes