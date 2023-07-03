PSG superstar Neymar spotted cozying up with pregnant girlfriend Bruna Biancardi shortly after publicly admitting to cheating on her 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar was spotted sharing a close moment with his pregnant girlfriend Bruna Biancardi at Tardezinha in Niteroi.

The pair were spotted spending some intimate time as they shared a lollipop while dancing together. Neymar wore Denim jeans and an Amiri T-shirt, accompanied by a baseball cap.

Biancardi, who is currently expecting her first child with Neymar, wore a pair of denim dungarees.

The couple recently went through a dramatic period in their relationship. The Brazilian forward admitted that he cheated on his girlfriend while she was pregnant. Neymar posted a long apology on social media, writing:

"I do this for both of you and your family. Justify the unjustifiable. No need to. But I need you in our lives I saw how much you were exposed, how much you suffered with all of this and how much you want to be by my side. And I stand beside you. I did wrong with you all. I risk saying I'm wrong every day, on and off the pitch. Only I solve my mistakes in my personal life at home, in my intimacy with my family and friends."

The PSG ace further added:

"All of this hit one of the most special people in my life. The woman I dreamed of following beside me, the mother of my child. Has it touched his family, which is my family today. She touched her intimacy in such a special moment that is maternity. Bru, I already apologized for my mistakes, for unnecessary exposure, but I feel obligated to come publicly reaffirm that. If a private matter has become public, the apology has to be public."

Bruna Biancardi's sister blasted PSG superstar Neymar

Neymar's public apology to his girlfriend drew diverse reactions from fans on social media. Bruna Biancardi's sister, Bianca Biancardi, though, was far from happy with the PSG superstar's actions.

Bianca publicly blasted the former Barcelona forward. She took to social media to post a prolonged message for the Brazilian. She wrote (via Sports Brief):

"I could send this on WhatsApp, but since he likes to joke on the internet, let's go. To be clear, as long as this exposure and debauchery keeps happening, I will keep talking. I suggest you stop treating serious situations with giggles. I know it is hard to see the seriousness of the situation when you lack responsibility, commitment and care for your fellow humans."

Bianca further wrote about Neymar:

"You are surrounded by people who treat you like a god, applauding your shenanigans. The comments on the photo in which he admitted his infidelity demonstrate this."

