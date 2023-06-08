PSG superstar Neymar spotted in Miami hours after Lionel Messi confirms move to MLS

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar arrived in the city of Miami mere hours after Lionel Messi announced his move to MLS club Inter Miami, according to The Mirror.

The Brazilian forward was eager to cheer on his friend Jimmy Butler and took his seat courtside at Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets.

His sudden appearance in the city was all the more noteworthy due to its timing with Messi's decision to leave Europe and tackle a new challenge in American soccer. Inter Miami fans, along with the broader MLS community, are already buzzing with excitement over Messi's arrival at the DRV PNK Stadium.

In an unfiltered tell-all with Mundo Deportivo and Sport, the 2022 World Cup winner shared the factors leading to his exit from Paris and the reasons why a return to Barcelona didn't pan out. He now has a newfound aspiration to conquer the soccer fields of America.

Behind the scenes, the MLS administration orchestrated a compelling bid to lure Messi to the USA, enlisting the assistance of Apple and Adidas - two business giants. Such a significant effort to bring the Argentine legend on board undeniably sends a signal to other high-calibre players like Neymar, who shared a four-year stint as Messi's teammate in Catalonia.

Neymar's current contract with PSG is set to run until 2025, with a potential extension option for a further 12 months. However, numerous rumours about his exit abounds, and the Selecao forward is expected to follow Lionel Messi out of Paris this summer.

The Lionel Messi effect: Inter Miami's Instagram following quadruples following PSG exit

In the wake of striking a sensational deal with Lionel Messi, Inter Miami have seen their Instagram follower count skyrocket, quadrupling in just a few hours, according GOAL. The MLS club announced on Wednesday that an agreement with the Argentine superstar has been reached, which would see him join their ranks come early July.

Opting to forgo a new contract with PSG, Messi is moving to the United States as a free agent, bypassing interest from Barcelona and Middle Eastern clubs. Inter Miami, co-owned by Manchester United and England icon David Beckham, are now making headlines around the globe.

A surge in their Instagram following - a leap from approximately 900,000 on Wednesday morning to over 4.5 million in less than 24 hours - is the Messi effect. This instant and overwhelming online response signifies the magnitude of Messi's influence.

