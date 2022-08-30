PSG superstar Neymar supports Tottenham's Richarlison 'cry more' tweet calling out Liverpool legend

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr. has supported his national teammate and Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison's tweet directed at Liverpool legend Dietmar Hamann.

Hamann was less than impressed with Richarlison's showboating against Nottingham Forest. The former Everton forward was juggling the ball late in the second half when Spurs held a narrow lead in the game. It did not go down well with many people, who considered Richarlison's actions to be disrespectful.

Tottenham eventually won the game 2-0 and Forest boss Steve Cooper shared his opinion of the incident.

Speaking in the post-match presser, he said (h/t The Guardian):

"I wouldn’t want my players to do that, what Richarlison did. If that is accepted at Spurs that is nothing to do with me, but it wouldn’t be accepted here.”

Nottingham Forest players did not take kindly to Richarlison's antics as Brennan Johnson clashed with the Brazilian winger moments after the incident. Johnson earned a booking for the tackle.

Former Liverpool player Hamann took note of the incident and was less than displeased with Richarlison's behavior. He feels that the Brazilian should have been booked for his unsportsmanlike conduct.

He took to Twitter and posted:

Didi Hamann @DietmarHamann Parted Beard @PartedBeard Richarlison showboating for no particular reason, Johnson beautifully hoofs him straight up in the air. Satisfying to watch.

Richarlison showboating for no particular reason, Johnson beautifully hoofs him straight up in the air. Satisfying to watch.https://t.co/5v2Cu4dJym Nothing to do with showboating. Should have been booked for unsportsmanlike conduct and restarted with free kick to Forest twitter.com/PartedBeard/st… Nothing to do with showboating. Should have been booked for unsportsmanlike conduct and restarted with free kick to Forest twitter.com/PartedBeard/st…

"Nothing to do with showboating. Should have been booked for unsportsmanlike conduct and restarted with free kick to Forest"

Richarlison incited further animosity by replying:

"Cry more"

Neymar backed his countryman and replied with his own tweet:

Richarlison got an assist in the game, helping Tottenham score their second goal in the match.

Tottenham star Richarlison likened to PSG's Neymar by Agbonlahor

Former Aston Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor has also put forward his view on Richarlison's antics. He has claimed that he would have taken out the forward and put the Brazilian on the treatment table if Agbanlahor was in Brennan Johnson's place.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Neymar wasn't pleased when Lyon's player was booked for a rainbow flick Neymar wasn't pleased when Lyon's player was booked for a rainbow flick 😅 https://t.co/75KKzig18A

Speaking on TalkSPORT, he said:

"Nah, I’m taking a red card. I’m running back from striker and I’m wiping him out Ally, I’m wiping him out and saying do those kick-ups in the treatment room! Because it’s not as if he’s played the whole game and he’s the top goalscorer in the Premier League, you’ve come on as sub."

Agbonlahor added that Neymar himself has been on the end of some nasty tackles for performing similar tricks.

“Neymar used to get booted for it at PSG [Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona] when he used to do it,” he said. As a footballer, you’re taking the mick!”

The Brazilian has been used as a substitute for Tottenham Hotspur's by manager Antonio Conte so far in all league games. He will hope to make his starting debut on Wednesday for their mid-week game against West Ham United (August 31).

