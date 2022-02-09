PSG superstar Neymar unlikely to recover in time to start against Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League clash next week - Reports

PSG superstar Neymar is unlikely to recover in time to take on a starting role against Spanish giants Real Madrid. He could be given a role on the bench in the first leg of the Round of 16 in the Champions League.

The 30-year-old Brazilian international has been out of action since November with an ankle injury and only made his return to first team training this week.

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino stated last month that he was optimistic over the potential return of his Brazilian superstar for their clash against Real Madrid.

However, French media outlet L'Equipe, via Marca, has claimed that Neymar will not be part of the matchday squad for the game against Stade Rennais on Friday.

It is also reported that the former Barcelona winger faces a race against time to become fully fit ahead of the big game against Los Blancos next Tuesday.

The flamboyant forward has not played for nearly three months for PSG. It means even if he manages to pass the fitness test for the game, his chances of starting the game will be very slim.

The best case scenario for the Parisian club would be to name their number ten on the bench.

Neymar is not the only player who could miss the game as the French capital club are also sweating over the fitness of several of their other star players.

Sergio Ramos remains a doubt to face his former club due to a calf injury. Georginio Wijnaldum and Mauro Icardi are both sidelined with ankle and foot injuries respectively.

Can PSG stave off the challenge from Real Madrid

Since the mega-money takeover in the French capital, Paris Saint-Germain have been eyeing glory on the European stage.

The Qatar-based owners of the club have spent heavily over the years to bring the much-coveted Champions League title to Parc des Princes. They came closest in the 2019-20 campaign when they lost in the final against Bayern Munich.

This could be their best chance of finally achieving their target with Kylian Mbappe looking destined to leave the club in the summer for Real Madrid.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG #RealMadrid Kylian Mbappé on his future again to Prime Video Sport: "I'm only focused on winning vs Real Madrid in Champions League - and then we'll see what happens". Kylian Mbappé on his future again to Prime Video Sport: "I'm only focused on winning vs Real Madrid in Champions League - and then we'll see what happens". 🇫🇷 #PSG #RealMadrid https://t.co/a4YLqDkqDm

The French giants had a blockbuster transfer window last summer, bringing in serial winners like Messi, Ramos and Wijnaldum among others.

PSG vs. Real Madrid will be the biggest game of the Round of 16. If Pochettino can guide his side past the Spanish giants, they can very well go all the way this time out.

Edited by Diptanil Roy