PSG superstar open to joining Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia: Reports 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Sergio Ramos is reportedly open to joining Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia, following Ronaldo's stunning £200 million deal with Saudi-based club Al Nassr, as per SR Deportes.

The news has created a buzz in the football world, as two of the game's biggest stars could join forces in a new and emerging league.

Ronaldo, widely regarded as one of the best footballers of all time, signed for Al Nassr after an eventful exit from Manchester United. The Portuguese forward won numerous titles and accolades during his time at Real Madrid, including four Ballon d'Or awards and as many Champions League titles.

The Spanish defender was also a stalwart of the Real Madrid defense for many years before joining Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2021 on a two-year contract. Ramos led the Real Madrid team to countless unforgettable moments, including the famous Champions League three-peat.

GC 🇵🇹 @GettyCristiano Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos of Real Madrid celebrate after scoring during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final second leg match between Real Madrid CF and Juventus at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on May 13, 2015 in Madrid, Spain. Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos of Real Madrid celebrate after scoring during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final second leg match between Real Madrid CF and Juventus at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on May 13, 2015 in Madrid, Spain. https://t.co/TrnnjuTfr3

He was also a key figure in Spain's 2010 World Cup-winning team. However, with Ramos' two-year contract ending this summer, the Spaniard is looking to join his former teammate and earn a fortune in the final leg of his professional career.

Both Ronaldo and Ramos have a rich history at Real Madrid and are considered legends of the club. The possibility of them joining forces in Saudi Arabia is an exciting prospect for fans of both players, as well as fans of the sport in general. The move would also be a significant boost for the league, which is looking to establish itself as one of the top leagues in the world.

The two legends of the game and true friends had to go against each other recently in a friendly between PSG and the Riyadh Season Team, which also had Argentina's World Cup-winning hero Lionel Messi, and Neymar on the pitch. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace for Riyadh, while Ramos and Messi added a goal each in PSG's 5-4 win.

''Pepe and Marcelo also'' - Fans buzzing as PSG superstar Sergio Ramos rumored to join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia

Fans are buzzing at the rumors of PSG superstar Sergio Ramos joining Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia. The possibility of Ramos reuniting with Ronaldo, who recently signed with Al Nassr, has fans of both players excited.

The rumors have also sparked demands from fans for Al Nassr to sign Pepe and Marcelo, all four of whom played together at Real Madrid. All four were part of the elite Real Madrid team that dominated Europe for quite some time.

However, it was not just the trophies that they won together but the kind of emotional bond they shared, which has gotten the fans excited about the possibility of watching them play together again.

Here are some of the exciting reactions to rumors linking Sergio Ramos with Cristiano Ronaldo 's new club:

Adi @allrounder72 @TeamCRonaldo

Then Al Nassr would have the best defence with Ramos Pepe Marcelo , Ospina as GK and Ronaldo Talisca as forwards @9NFCBALL Pepe and Marcelo also plsThen Al Nassr would have the best defence with Ramos Pepe Marcelo , Ospina as GK and Ronaldo Talisca as forwards @TeamCRonaldo @9NFCBALL Pepe and Marcelo also pls Then Al Nassr would have the best defence with Ramos Pepe Marcelo , Ospina as GK and Ronaldo Talisca as forwards

