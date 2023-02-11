PSG superstar unlikely to remain at club beyond the summer: Reports

According to El Nacional, Sergio Ramos is unlikely to remain a Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) player after the conclusion of the ongoing season.

Ramos joined the Parisian club in 2021 after calling time on his legendary stint at Real Madrid. The central defender, however, got off to a difficult start in the French capital. His first season at the club was plagued by injuries.

The 2022-23 campaign, however, turned out to be a lot different. Ramos has been a crucial player for Christophe Galtier's side this campaign. He has made 29 appearances for the French club this term, 27 of those as a starter.

🕊 @halamadridstas @SergioRamos Sergio Ramos - the best defender of the generation Sergio Ramos - the best defender of the generation 👏 @SergioRamos https://t.co/mOAvS7DyJ5

Ramos' presence has been crucial for the Ligue 1 giants this season. However, the former Spanish captain's current deal is set to expire at the end of the season.

The 36-year-old is yet to agree to a new deal regarding his extension. With Milan Skriniar set to arrive at the club next season, Ramos might be deemed surplus to requirements at PSG.

PSG boss Christophe Galtier reacted to French Cup elimination

SL Benfica v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

PSG were eliminated from the French Cup by Marseille. Christophe Galtier reacted to the defeat, saying (via Canal Supporters):

“The players are obviously disappointed, overwhelmed. For now, I think it’s not the time to talk hot. Obviously, we have to remobilize, continue to work and focus on ourselves to find the energy to be more efficient.”

Marquinhos also reflected on the loss, saying:

“We know that they do good pressing, We couldn’t get their line to jump. We made a few mistakes that cost us the goal. We need to be better organized. There’s no point adding more here."

PSG Report @PSG_Report



Leo Messi’s reaction to the Sergio Ramos goal.. Leo Messi’s reaction to the Sergio Ramos goal.. 🇦🇷👀 https://t.co/1MwtchvXpY

He added:

“We know what we need to improve. You have to work. It’s a defeat that hurts. It’s a Cup game against our great opponent. We wanted to come back to Paris with victory and qualification. Now you have to close your mouth, work and keep going forward.”

Poll : 0 votes