PSG superstar want to leave Ligue 1 club and join Real Madrid - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender Achraf Hakimi is interested in leaving the French club for a return to Real Madrid. According to journalist Jorge Picon, the Moroccan international is unhappy at the French capital and would be excited by a move to Los Blancos.

The full-back came up through Madrid's youth system, spending two seasons on loan at Borussia Dortmund. In 2020, he was sold to Inter Milan for a fee of around €40 million. His stay in Italy was brief, as PSG paid a massive €60 million fee to sign him just a year later.

The report claims that Hakimi is uncomfortable with his situation at PSG and feels that he has not been supported enough by the club. Thus, he is looking forward to exiting the team in the upcoming summer window.

However, a return to Real Madrid does not seem quite likely. The report adds that Los Blancos are unwilling to prioritize signing a right-back for the season. Carlo Ancelotti's men are expected to focus on their spending on midfield, with Dortmund's Jude Bellingham expected to arrive for a massive fee.

Thus, Real Madrid may not be looking to spend massively to sign Hakimi. The Moroccan is under contract with Les Parisiens until 2026. With the relationship between the two clubs already strained over the Mbappe deal the previous season, a reunion with Madrid seems out of the picture.

PSG emerge as likely destination for out-of-contract Real Madrid star

Asensio is set to leave the Bernabeu at the end of the season.

Real Madrid attacker Marco Asensio could be on the move to PSG at the end of the season. The 27-year-old, whose contract with Los Blancos is set to expire in the summer, has suitors all over Europe, with Les Parisiens among the primary destinations.

Spanish journalist Alberto Pereiro claimed that alongside the Ligue 1 side, AC Milan and Arsenal are the teams vying for Asensio's signature. The attacker has reportedly denied extension offers from Madrid, as reports suggest he was unhappy with his playing time under manager Carlo Ancelotti.

PSG will be looking to revamp their forward group around talisman Kylian Mbappe. With Lionel Messi set to leave the club at the end of his contract in the summer and Neymar also linked with a move elsewhere, sporting director Luis Campos has targetted attackers to replace the duo. The Spaniard could play a vital role for Les Parisiens if he decides to sign with them.

