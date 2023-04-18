PSG superstars Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe to attend Laureus World Sports Awards in Paris next month

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstars Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe will attend the Laureus Sports Awards set to take place in Paris on May 8. Both superstars have been nominated for the best athlete award.

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal, basketball ace Stephen Curry, pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis, and current F1 champion Max Verstappen are among the other nominees for the best male athlete award.

Both Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe had a stellar 2022 as they led their countries to the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Argentina, led by Messi, won the tournament by beating France.

Messi bagged the Golden Ball award for playing a starring role during the competition. He scored seven goals and provided three assists. Mbappe, meanwhile, was the winner of the Golden Boot award for scoring eight goals. He scored a hat-trick in the final as well.

Rafael Nadal recently endorsed Messi to win the Laureus Award this year. The legendary Spaniard wrote on his Instagram story:

"An honor to be nominated again to the Laureus Sportsman of the Year … but … this year … vamos @leomessi te lo mereces tu [Come on Lionel Messi you deserve it].”

Messi reciprocated with respect as he reacted by saying:

"That an athlete as great as you put that on me leaves me speechless... Thank you very much @rafaelnadal, you also deserve everything for the way you compete every time you go out on the pitch. You are a winner, we still have a lot of competition there? Everyone deserves it @laureussport this year the truth!!!"

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe scored as PSG beat Lens

Messi and Mbappe have been on fire for PSG this season

Both Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe were on the scoresheet as PSG defeated RC Lens in their most recent Ligue 1 match. The Parisian club emerged victorious with a score of 3-1. Vitinha was the other goal scorer for Christophe Galtier's team.

The Parisians managed to build an eight-point lead over Olympique de Marseille atop the Ligue 1 table with their win. They have 72 points on the board after 31 matches so far this campaign.

PSG will return to action on April 21 as they take on bottom-placed Angers in a Ligue 1 away clash.

