PSG superstars Lionel Messi and Neymar included as Darren Bent names his ultimate above 30 XI for World Cup

The plaudits continue to rain on PSG attackers Lionel Messi and Neymar following their explosive start to the new season. The duo have deservedly made it into talkSPORT pundit Darren Bent's ultimate XI of players above 30 years of age for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar this year.

While the spotlight will be on young talents such as Jude Bellingham, Pedri, and Gavi, the older generation of stars will also look to make their mark in the tournament. One thing noticeable in Bent's over-30 XI for the tournament is that there are many exceptional talents in that age range apart from PSG's Messi and Neymar.

Unveiling his lineup, which is in a 4-2-3-1 formation, Bent has Brazil goalkeeper Alisson Becker between the sticks. His defence has Netherlands' Virgil van Dijk and Brazil's Thiago Silva as centre-backs, with England's Kyle Walker and Spain's Jordi Alba to the right and left respectively.

The Englishman's midfield consists of two elite and proven playmakers in Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne and Croatia's Luka Modric. Bent's attack is overloaded with a lot of talent.

PSG maestro Messi - who is Argentina's captain - takes up the spot on the right wing, with his Brazilian teammate Neymar playing as a No. 8. Despite his slow start to the season, Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo made it to the XI, occupying the spot on the left flank. Poland striker Robert Lewandowski would fill the striker's role.

Alisson Becker is 29 but will turn 30 before the World Cup kicks off in November. The Brazilian will celebrate his 30th birthday on October 2. It remains to be seen how the 11 aforementioned players fare for their respective teams at the quadrennial tournament.

Lionel Messi and Neymar's numbers for PSG this season

The duo are enjoying a sensational start to the season.

Messi and Neymar have been in spectacular form since the season kicked off. Messi has recorded six goals and eight assists in 11 appearances across competition.

Neymar, meanwhile, has 11 goals and eight assists in as many games for the Parisians across all fronts. It'll be interesting to see how many goals and assists the duo produce durign the campaign as PSG eye their maiden UEFA Champions League title.

