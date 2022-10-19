PSG superstars Lionel Messi and Neymar rank third and fifth among players with most assists in the last 5 years 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstars Lionel Messi and Neymar have claimed the third-highest and fifth-highest assists in the world over the last five years. Their teammate Kylian Mbappe sits in the middle, occupying the fourth spot.

Lionel Messi and Neymar, who are widely hailed as two of the most creative players in the world, have been in blistering form for PSG this season. The Argentine has pitched in with a whopping eight goals and eight assists in 14 games in all competitions. Neymar, on the other hand, has emerged as the Parisians’ top contributor, scoring 12 goals and claiming nine assists in 16 matches.

In a recent statistic, it has been revealed that Messi and Neymar are among the five best creators in the world over the last five years. According to PopFoot, Lionel Messi has provided 108 assists in 288 games across competitions for his clubs and country, emerging as the third-highest assist provider. Only Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne (121 in 271 games) and Bayern Munich’s Thomas Muller (111 in 278 matches) have had more assists than Messi in the last five years.

Meanwhile, Neymar has delivered 86 assists in 204 games to claim the fifth spot. Mbappe, the third member of Les Parisiens’ coveted front three, is fourth on the list, with him claiming 95 assists in 288 games for club and country over the last five years.

Barcelona are reportedly “tempted” to bring PSG superstar Lionel Messi back to Camp Nou

According to renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona are looking to bring Lionel Messi to Camp Nou. The Argentina international, whose contract with the Parisians expires in June 2023, is not yet in contact with the Blaugrana but is also not considering signing an extension.

In his CaughtOffside column, Romano wrote (via Le10Sport):

“The rumors about Lionel Messi continue, but as I have mentioned many times, he will not decide his future until 2023. He plans to speak with his family, his lawyers, and everyone around him. He is not currently negotiating with Barcelona, nor with PSG for a new contract.”

He added that Messi will only think about his future after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Italian added:

“Barcelona are tempted to try to bring him back and PSG are also ready to make him an offer to keep him longer. But negotiations will have to wait. For now, Messi is focused on the current season and the World Cup, before making a decision in 2023.”

