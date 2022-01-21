PSG told to pay €40 million for Kylian Mbappe's replacement: Reports

PSG have been given an ultimatum in their pursuit of Stade Reims striker Hugo Ekitike. The Parisians have identified the youngster as a potential replacement should Kylian Mbappe depart for Real Madrid.

PSG are targeting Hugo Ekitike, as a potential replacement for when Kylian Mbappe leaves.

However, he won't come cheap, with Reims president Jean-Pierre Caillot demanding no less than €40 million for them to stand a chance of signing Ekitike.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed a meteoric rise to prominence this season, scoring eight goals and making three assists in 17 league matches.

Hugo Ekitike has accounted for exactly half of their total strikes while helping them steer clear of the relegation zone with his attacking brilliance.

90min had also reported PSG's sporting manager Leonardo Araujo showing interest in the player, but the Ligue 1 giants will have to rub shoulders will several clubs for his signatures.

Newcastle and West Ham in the race alongside PSG for Ekitike

Newcastle United have been linked with a number of players as they actively seek to bolster their squad in the hopes of avoiding relegation.

Following the Saudi takeover, the Magpies have been given a huge sum to spend in January but so far Kieran Trippier has been their only marquee signing.

Reims' president has also confirmed to have received an offer from them, while le10sport.com also revealed West Ham's €15 million offer with the possibility of a loan with his current side until the end of the 2021-22 season.

Reims' president has described Newcastle's latest bid for Hugo Ekitike as unrealistic after Newcastle included a bonus clause which only triggered if the Magpies won the Champions League.



(Source: talkSPORT)

Speaking to Quotidien du Sport about offers for Ekitike from Premier League sides, Caillot said:

"It's true that many now realize the qualities of the player. He trained with us and what he does, does not surprise us. Newcastle positioned themselves, we discussed, and they made a proposal that does not suit us.

"As we don't necessarily want to see him go, we have set the bar quite high. We want €30 million fixed + €10 million in realizable bonuses.

"They did offer us €35 million in total, but with many bonuses, some of which were almost impossible to achieve. Like for example, winning the Champions League.”

Either way, PSG will have a hint of what they must do in order to pull off the Ekitike transfer.

