PSG Transfer News Roundup: Kylian Mbappe praised for turning down Real Madrid; players expecting Zinedine Zidane to be next manager, and more - June 20, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will look to add more quality to their squad this summer. The French giants secured the league title last season but failed to impress in the UEFA Champions League, getting knocked out in the Round of 16 against eventual winners Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Francesco Totti has praised Kylian Mbappe for turning down Real Madrid. Elsewhere, the Parisians players are expecting Zinedine Zidane to be their next manager.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on June 20, 2022:

Kylian Mbappe praised for turning down Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe turned down a move to the Santiago Bernabeu last month.

AS Roma legend Francesco Totti has praised Kylian Mbappe for opting to stay at PSG. The Frenchman was heavily courted by Real Madrid but turned down the La Liga giants to extend his stay in Paris.

Speaking to Sky Sports Italia, Totti said Mbappe’s decision was a choice of heart.

“Mbappe? For me, it’s a choice of the heart, no matter who it was that decided to stay. He should be managed and protected like all the big champions. He can’t find better than PSG,” said Totti.

PSG players expecting Zinedine Zidane to be next manager

Zinedine Zidane is yet to decide his next destination.

PSG players are expecting Zinedine Zidane to take charge at the Parc des Princes, according to French football pundit Daniel Riolo.

The former Real Madrid manager is PSG’s preferred target to replace current tactician Mauricio Pochettino. Recent reports have suggested that the Frenchman will not take charge in Paris, but Riolo begs to differ.

Speaking on After Foot RMC, the pundit said that the Parisians are working behind the scenes for Zidane’s arrival.

“Today, at the club, there are people who are working for the arrival of Zidane. I will say something sure and certain – to as we speak – extremely important PSG players, those who stayed when we didn’t think they were going to stay, are convinced that Zidane will be their coach,”said Riolo.

Gianluigi Donnarumma pleased with his first season at Parc des Princes

Gianluigi Donnarumma has settled in well at the Parc des Princes

Gianluigi Donnarumma has expressed his pleasure at winning the league title in his first season with PSG. The Italian moved to Paris last summer on a Bosman move and helped the Parisians lift the Ligue 1 title.

Speaking to the club’s website, Donnarumma said that winning the league helped drown the frustrations of the Parisians' UEFA Champions League exit.

“It was great! It was my first title, the first league title that I'd ever won, so I'm really happy to have done so with Paris. It was also the tenth league title in the club's history, and we've equalled the record, which makes me even happier,” said Donnarumma.

He added:

“Yes, it's special; winning ten titles is a special thing. It really is great to be able to win. As players, we all wanted to go for it, but that was the case for everyone else at the club, too. It was our aim to win the title, so it really was an important season. Unfortunately, we got knocked out of the Champions League, but by winning the title, we gave ourselves some consolation, and that made us really happy."

Donnarumma added that PSG struggled to deal with their early exit from the Champions League.

“It was an amazing and emotional year but also a slightly difficult one. After we were knocked out of the Champions League, it was a bit strange. We had trouble digesting it, but we had to accept it. We had to move on because we still had the league title to win, and in the end, we managed to react. So, I'd say that the season was positive overall,” said Donnarumma.

He added:

"If you put the Champions League to one side, it was a good season, but we can't be fully satisfied with it, and next year, we'll try to win as many titles as possible. A lot of people on the outside think that it's easy to win Ligue 1, but I know that that's completely untrue. There are some big teams in this league, and there are some really tough places to go here, with hostile crowds and some very competitive sides."

He continued:

"It really isn't easy, and you always need to be well-prepared and working at 100% because some games are really difficult. If we aren't at 100%, it gets hard to bring back wins, so we need to play at our best every time."

