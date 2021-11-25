PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi fully adapted to life with Parisians; Kylian Mbappe named king of the club, says former player; and more - 24th November 2021

PSG are expected to have Lionel Messi in the team for their Champions League game against Manchester City on Wednesday. The Argentinean returned from injury this weekend, scoring his first Ligue 1 goal.

Meanwhile, Messi has revealed that he has fully adapted to life at PSG. Elsewhere, Kylian Mbappe is the main star at the Parc des Princes, according to Emmanuel Petit.

On that note, here’s a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 24th November 2021.

Lionel Messi fully adapted to life at PSG

Lionel Messi has fully adapted to life at PSG, the Argentinean has revealed. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner marked the end of an era this summer by parting ways with Barcelona. The 34-year-old began a new chapter in his career by moving to the Parc des Princes.

Messi’s association with the Parisians has not been as smooth as expected. The Argentinean initially failed to impress in Ligue 1, even though he was impeccable in the Champions League. However, the PSG star remains determined to succeed in the French league.

Messi shut his critics last weekend by scoring his first goal in Ligue 1. Recent rumours have suggested that the Argentinean is unsettled at the Parc des Princes. However, the 34-year-old has brushed aside those notions.

Speaking to Marca, as relayed by PSG Talk, Messi has said that both he and his family has adjusted well to life in Paris:

“Now, I am very well. I am fully adapted once we were able to enter our new home, and the children started school and their daily routine,” said Lionel Messi.

“We also had to go through many trips to Argentina with the knockout matches that prevented us from having continuity at the match level here. But when it comes to life, I’ve settled down well,” said Messi.

Kylian Mbappe the king of PSG, says Emmanuel Petit

Emmanuel Petit believes Kylian Mbappe is the star of the show at PSG. The Frenchman has been overshadowed by the arrival of Lionel Messi at the Parc des Princes this summer.

However, Petit believes Mbappe remains the numero one at the club.

“I think he (Kylian Mbappe) gets the feeling sometimes that he doesn't get the same recognition as players like (Lionel) Messi or Neymar. Messi, before he came here, he was the king of Barcelona. But for me, the king of Paris Saint-Germain is Mbappe, not Messi or Neymar. With all the respect I have for Messi, Mbappe is still number one,” said Petit.

Mauricio Pochettino has no reason to leave PSG, says Jamie O’Hara

Mauricio Pochettino has no reason to leave PSG, according to football pundit Jamie O’Hara. The PSG manager is among the favourites to take charge at Old Trafford.

However, speaking to TalkSPORT, O’Hara said that Pochettino has greater chances of achieving glory at the Parc des Princes.

“I think he’s the perfect manager for Manchester United – but why would he leave PSG? He’s got Mbappe and Messi in his team! He’s guaranteed a title at PSG; they’re walking away with the league already,” said O’Hara.

