Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) transfer target Endrick has praised the club's attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe amid rumors of a big-money move.

Endrick is currently one of the most highly-touted prospects in the Brazilian first division. He scored 106 goals in 109 games for Palmeiras' youth team before making his debut for the senior team.

The 16-year-old has been linked with a move to top European sides like Real Madrid and Chelsea and PSG (via the Evening Standard).

Endrick has impressed in the Copinha tournament so far this season. In 13 games, he has scored nine goals and provided one assist. The youngster has now heaped praise on the trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe. He told So Foot (via Hadrien Grenier):

“Neymar is a player I really like! I like watching PSG, Mbappé is very strong. Messi and Marquinhos are top-class players. I love watching them for inspiration!"

Despite being sought-after by top clubs, Endrick can't make a move to Europe until 2024 when he turns 18.

Bayern Munich star reacts to facing PSG trio in Round of 16 of the Champions League

Bayern Munich are set to face PSG in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League this season. The first leg will take place on 15 February at the Parc des Princes while the second leg at the Allianz Arena will be played on 9 March.

Bayern Munich star Manuel Neuer reacted to the draw by saying:

"We're looking forward to the round of 16 and we know that a tough challenge awaits us. We have had good and bad experiences against Paris. Our defensive performance will be important because they have an offensive power with well-known names."

He added:

"If we are in good form and bring our quality, progress is definitely possible. We're looking forward to both games. It's a 50-50 tie. You can always meet strong opponents in the Champions League. It will be important to be there from the start."

