Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have turned down Lionel Messi's request to present the FIFA World Cup trophy at the Parc des Princes.

Messi, 35, is still celebrating winning the World Cup following Argentina's enthralling 4-2 penalty shootout win over France in the final after a 3-3 draw after extra time.

According to AlainFrNews, the Argentine icon asked PSG if he could present the trophy at the Parc des Princes. However, his inquiry was shot down by the Ligue 1 giants' administration, as they found it difficult to judge the proposal.

There are concerns that the trophy reveal would be considered a provocation on the French, who suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the final.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Lionel Messi is now on 42 trophies & is one trophy behind Dani Alves. Lionel Messi is now on 42 trophies & is one trophy behind Dani Alves. https://t.co/o2eeCVPmsq

Some officials believe Messi fully deserves the gesture in recognition of his phenomenal career.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi considers the act as normal, but advisers are fearful of tensions rising in the stadium that could lead to a bloodbath. The report compares the potential outcome of the reveal in bloodshed to that of the October stampede in Indonesia, which ended with more than 130 people being killed.

Messi is celebrating Argentina's triumph and took part in an open-top bus parade in Buenos Aires on Monday (December 20).

PSG's Lionel Messi is named greatest of all time by his former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola

Guardiola deems Lionel Messi the GOAT.

Guardiola has lauded Lionel Messi following the Argentine great's FIFA World Cup triumph.

Messi played 219 times under the Spaniard, scoring 211 goals and providing 94 assists. The pair enjoyed a hugely successful spell together at Barcelona, and Guardiola deems his former attacker to be the greatest player of all time.

He said:

"Everyone has opinion, but nobody can doubt he's there as greatest of all time. For me he's the best, difficult to understand a player can complete what he's done. The people who saw Pele or Di Stefano or Maradona."

Guardiola admits that his opinion that Messi is the best of all time wouldn't have changed had the latter not won the World Cup. However, the Manchester City boss added that Messi's glory in Qatar is the cherry on top.

"If he wouldn't have won the World Cup, the opinion and my opinion wouldn't change. It's normal that people depends if you win or you are evaluated. The final cherries of an incredible career."

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet Lionel Messi this season: 🤯



🏟️ 29 games

24 goals

18 assists

🤯 Involved in 42 goals in 29 games

23x MOTM



🥹 8th Ballon d'Or incoming... Lionel Messi this season: 🤯🏟️ 29 games24 goals18 assists🤯 Involved in 42 goals in 29 games23x MOTM🥹 8th Ballon d'Or incoming... 📊 Lionel Messi this season: 🤯🐐🏟️ 29 games⚽️ 24 goals🎯 18 assists🤯 Involved in 42 goals in 29 games👑 23x MOTM🥹 8th Ballon d'Or incoming... 🌕🔥 https://t.co/KH3CWuiFmK

Lionel Messi has won the final trophy that had eluded his long list of accomplishments in football.

He has now won the World Cup, Copa America, seven Ballons d'Or, four Champions Leagues, ten La Liga and one Ligue 1 title. The PSG forward has scored 701 goals and contributed 333 assists in 853 appearances in his club career.

Poll : 0 votes