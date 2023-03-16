PSG Ultras set to whistle Lionel Messi and protest over his contract - Reports

Tensions are flaring in Paris as Lionel Messi is set to be whistled at by Paris Saint-Germain Ultras in their upcoming Ligue 1 encounter against Stade Rennes, as per reports coming out of Spain.

The Argentine icon moved to the French capital after ending a storied spell at Barcelona in the summer of 2021, reuniting with former teammate Neymar Jr. in the process. However, two years on, the two legendary South Americans have failed to help PSG fulfill their ambitions on the European front.

With his contract set to run out at the end of the current season, there is immense speculation regarding the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner's future in Paris. While rumors suggest that he could pen an extension at the Parc des Princes, there has been no official update regarding Lionel Messi's contract.

The situation, particularly on the back of a second successive UEFA Champions League last 16 exit, has reportedly angered PSG Ultras. They are now set to target the legendary Argentine during PSG's upcoming league game.

As per reports from Spain, the leading members of PSG's Ultras have been quoted saying, (as seen on GOAL)

“We will whistle at [Lionel] Messi this Sunday. He has too high a salary in relation to what he offers on the pitch.”

Lionel Messi and the 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner Kylian Mbappe were unsuccessful in helping PSG navigate past Bayern Munich in the last 16 of the UCL. The French champions crashed out of the tournament with an aggregate scoreline of 3-0 against Julian Nagelsmann's German juggernaut.

Currently on a contract said to be worth €35M per season, the 35-year-old's renewal demands have reportedly changed in the aftermath of Argentina's recent World Cup triumph.

Saudi Arabia to go all-out for Lionel Messi's signature

FC Barcelona v Juventus: Group G - UEFA Champions League

Elsewhere, Lionel Messi has also been the subject of heavy interest from the Saudi Pro League this summer should he opt to leave PSG as per MARCA.

Saudi Arabia have already managed to acquire the signature of five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo in the winter, with Al Nassr making him one of the highest earners in football history.

This summer, record Saudi Pro League champions Al Hilal — currently under sanction by FIFA — have set their sights on the Argentina captain.

Furthermore, the 18-time champions are reportedly willing to match Ronaldo's eye-watering €220M-a-year deal to tempt Lionel Messi to move to the Middle East. It remains to be seen if the mercurial Argentine is prepared to depart from the top five European leagues.

